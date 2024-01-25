A lady who graduated from the University of Ghana opted to celebrate her mother in a special way

It comes after she took off her graduation gown and put it on her mother in public

Many people who watched the video commended the young lady for acknowledging the impact her mother has made in her life

A young Ghanaian lady who recently graduated from the University of Ghana has been praised by many after she acknowledged her mother for her success.

She took to TikTok, where she posted a video showing the moment she removed her graduation gown after which she put it on her mother.

At that point, the elderly woman who was enveloped in emotion beamed with smiles as her graduate daughter put the gown on her and hugged her from behind.

As a show of appreciation, the university graduate, in the caption of the video, wrote:

"I schooled, but my mother ensured that I graduated; God bless you".

The adorable video, which highlights the essence of being grateful, had generated over 2000 likes and 50 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend the young lady

Netizens who thronged the video's comments section praised the pretty graduate for showing appreciation to her mother.

Fe Lix added:

I will surely do same for my mum on my matriculation day

@Davemens stated:

God bless all mothers who invest in their children’s life

Annasr Travel and tour wrote:

By God’s grace I will complete the four years race

Ekua Kharizma commented:

I pray i experience a moment like this with my mum one day

Lady receives GH¢12,000 as she graduates as best female student at UMaT

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady was given GH¢12,000 for emerging as the 2023 Overall Best Female Graduating Student at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

Alberta Agyapomaah Tawiah graduated with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 87.41% in BSc Mining Engineering to claim the title for her year group.

Tawiah could not hide her joy as she received the cheque for GH¢12,000 after emerging as the best female student.

