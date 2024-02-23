The Guinness World Records (GWR) has disqualified Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa’s longest-singing marathon attempt

On Friday, February 23, the GWR issued a statement describing her failed effort to make history as “unfortunate”

The statement released by the organisation has erupted massive reactions on X, previously called Twitter

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has sparked reactions from Ghanaians after the organisation dismissed Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa’s longest singing marathon attempt.

Afua Asantewaa, a journalist and entrepreneur, embarked on her effort to become the record holder for the most prolonged singing by an individual at midnight on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and ended at 7:00 am on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Twitter erupts as GWR disqualifies Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon attempt. Photo credit: afuaasantewaasingathon.

Source: Instagram

GWR statement

In a statement issued on Friday, February 23, the GWR described Afua’s failed sing-a-thon attempt as unfortunate.

“Unfortunately, Afua’s Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was unsuccessful, but we hope she will make another attempt soon. We’ve seen how inspirational it has been for her fans,” the GWR said in a post on X, previously known as Twitter.

They also stated that the money Afua Asantewaa’s team paid for a priority review had been returned to them.

“The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month. We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts.”

Read the full statement below:

GWR statement erupts reactions

Afua Asantewaa’s failed attempt to clinch the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual has erupted reactions on X.

@enokay69 said:

Afua Asantewaa was disqualified because of Bawumia. Bad luck.

@the_marcoli_boy commented:

Bawumia visited Afua Asantewaa; we all know why she was disqualified now.

@__Sharyf posted:

Afua Asantewaa has been disqualified hmmm.

@iLatif asked:

Afua Asantewaa disqualified, does it mean Bawumia will lose the elections?

@TwoTerty posted:

Walaaahi if i tell you say i am sad for Afua Asantewaa then ebe settings.

@Esselguy commented:

Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon was not successful, dem say make she try again.

Nana Ama McBrown supports Chef Smith

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress/presenter Nana Ama McBrown visited Chef Smith to boost his daring Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.

She added her name to the list of A-list Ghanaian entertainers and media personalities who have supported the chef’s effort to make history with his cooking marathon.

Nana Ama McBrown showed up weeks after Chef Smith kicked off his cook-a-thon attempt on Thursday, February 1.

Source: YEN.com.gh