The GWR has released its verdict on Afua Aduonum's sing-a-thon world record attempt

It came to the conclusion that the Ghanaian lady was unsuccessful in her attempt to break the current record

Many people who reacted to the news have shared their opinions on why the Ghanaian failed in her quest

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has provided a sad update to Ghanaians regarding the singing marathon world record attempt embarked upon by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum last year.

It said the Ghanaian media personality was unsuccessful in her quest to dethrone the current record holder from India, Sunil Waghmare.

It made the disclosure in a post on X in response to a netizen who sought clarity on the matter.

The Guinness World Records, however, wished Afua all the best of luck in her future world record attempts.

"Unfortunately, Afua's Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans. The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month. We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts", the post read.

News of Afua Aduonum's unsuccessful Guinness World Record attempt has gained much traction on social media.

At the time of writing the report, the post by the Guinness World Records had generated over 200,000 views and 300 comments.

Ghanaians react to the announcement of Afua's Aduonum's failed record attempt

@kwame_amoo stated:

Gh Entertainment hosts/pundits anya news for the weekend…. them go milk this waaaa

danieladjakonor stated:

Oooyiwa! Hmm anyway, she has done well and has made us proud

@a_derll stated:

Nigerians please have mercy on us

@iamyourspec indicated:

She probably gave herself the accolade before this . She sees herself as celebrity

Source: YEN.com.gh