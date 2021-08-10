The story of a man whose girlfriend according to a post sighted on Facebook has been supportive throughout his financial crisis has surfaced on social media

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh alleged that this man's girlfriend was willing to sleep on the floor upon visiting him for the first time and that moved him to tears

The story has made waves online as some Ghanaian after seeing it, are sharing their own interesting stories about the things they've done for love

A supportive girlfriend has instigated many conversations as a story of her agreeing to sleep on the floor with her boyfriend goes viral.

The story of the man was shared on a popular Ghanaian Facebook page called 'Tell It All'.

In the post, it was alleged that the low financial status of the man had pushed him to sell all his belongings.

Source: Facebook

He was therefore ashamed when his girlfriend requested to visit him as he didn't even have a bed to sleep on.

According to the post, his girlfriend lovely agreed to sleep on the floor with him.

She said: "I will sleep where you sleep and eat where you eat," Tell it All reported.

The story has sparked many interesting conversations since then.

Several Ghanaians took to the comments sections to narrate the things they've done for love.

The post as at the time of this publication has generated over 2600 likes with 1322 comments and 40 share

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

From Shashaay

We have ladies doing more than this sef but we guys we get small money then we start messing up... We for change our ways

Queen Estera commented;

Apuu I started with someone when his salary was just GHC20 for a whole month , he is now a trained teacher and he now living with his class mate . Some of us really want to start from the scratch and build everything together but trust me, most of the broke guys don't have sense

Princess Dee said:

ome of us did more than this. But it still ended in massive tears... From sleeping on the floor to feeding, pocket money and a whole lot of sacrifices. Anyway there is still always an exception to everything cheers

International Garzimoo replied:

The man is very foolish, he get money to buy smart phone and take selfie with his girlfriend buh he no get money buy bed. He can use the smart phone money for bed and get himself a yam phone for the mean time..., he’s not serious tho

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a gentleman identified on Twitter as Toluleke with the Twitter handle @onkle_Tee has revealed how his relationship with 'madam right' moved from grass to grace.

He shared two pictures, one of which was a throwback photo of himself and his lover when they were younger and appeared to be a little less well-to-do.

In the most recent photo attached, the gentleman and his girlfriend were seen adorned in expensive-looking attires with broad smiles.

