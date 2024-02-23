Media personality Adu Safowah has launched her new podcast and mini-studio online

This comes after her daring Guinness World Record attempt for the longest speech marathon by an individual

In an online post, the unofficial champion shared her inspiration behind the new endeavour

On February 15, 2024, Regina Adu Safowah finally ended her daring Guinness World Record attempt for the longest speech-a-thon by an individual.

With 130 hours, the Ghanaian edged past the current record holder, Nepalese motivational speaker Ananta Ram KC, who spoke for 90 hours.

As she awaits approval for her attempt, Adu Safowah has announced her new endeavour.

Adu Safowah launches new endeavour

Source: Instagram

Adu Safowah launches her mini studio

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Adu Safowah shared photos of a mini studio in which her new podcast, RoundTable Africa, will be filmed.

The musician confessed that she spent a lot of time reviewing the works of seasoned programs like the Oprah Winfrey Show and hoped her new endeavours would reach such heights.

On Instagram, Adu Safowah said, "Create the life you want ! Last night, I spent hours on @oprah page ! I learnt much ! My talk show @theroundtable_africa takes off tonight."

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to hail Adu Safowah after the announcement of her show.

Netizens react to Adu Safowah's new endeavour

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Adu Safowah's upcoming show.

b_nycc wrote:

Well done ma @globaladusafowah. It's been inspiring following you. Wish one day i will be on your show❤️

eversheen_bronii said:

We’re here to support!

iam_mzbee1 commented:

Well done Sis Im so proud of you ❤

emcejayphotography shared:

Can’t wait to join the conversation in studio one day

switchfocus remarked:

This is how it should be done……. Seize every opportunity and make it work in your favour……..from Speechathon to having your own talk show

