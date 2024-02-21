Chef Smith has cooked for more than 490 hours in his attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking time by an individual

Kwaku Manu went to the venue of the cook-a-thon to offer support to the Ghanaian Chef

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video commended the actor for his gesture

Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith, who is attempting to break the current world record for the longest cooking time by an individual, has surpassed 490 hours.

His cooking marathon (cook-a-thon) record attempt, which began on February 1st, 2024, has gained much traction on social media, with many people, including notable celebrities, thronging the venue to offer him support.

Chef Smith Surpasses 490 Hours in cook-a-thon attempt Photo credit: @chefsmithghana/TikTok @Millennium Chef Smith/Facebook

Source: UGC

The latest Ghanaian celebrity to visit the venue cook-a-thon to offer his support is popular actor Kwaku Manu.

A video posted on the TikTok page of @zion_bi_yoo showed Kwaku Manu posing for photographs with the sous chef of Chef Smith and some other Ghanaians at the venue.

Other celebrities support Chef Smith

Other notable Ghanaian celebrities who have shown up at the venue to support Chef Smith include Clemento Suarez, Jacinta Ocansey, Nana Ama Mcbrown and SDK.

In the case of Clemento Suarez, the comedian made an impression on many Ghanaians as he was spotted in a video urging the Chef to keep going.

At the time of writing the report, the 12-second video, which had generated over 3000 views and 300 likes, was captioned:

"Cookathon day 19 venue: Amadia shopping centre, Spintex"

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend Kwaku Manu

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section commended Kwaku Manu for his show of support for Chef Smith.

amablessing commented:

God bless you

simplicity indicated:

thanks bra kweku

Plus size exhibits dance moves at Chef Smith's cook-a-thon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a plus-size lady got all eyes on her at Chef Smith's Guinness World Record (GWR) cook-a-thon, where she displayed fire dance moves in a video.

A video shared by the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Tung-Teiya Dahamani, showed the plus-size lady dressed in a red mini-dress displaying fire dance moves.

Many Chef Smith's GWR cook-a-thon supporters took out their smartphones to record her while others cheered her on.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh