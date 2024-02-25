Allo Maadjoa, in a video, met a talented street hawker who impressed him with her singing prowess and promised to buy all her goods

The young lady sang and showed off her talent, leaving the Ghanaian dancer in awe as he listened attentively to the lady's vocals

He shared a video of the beautiful moment on his TikTok page, and many of his followers were impressed by the talented lady's singing

Ghanaian dancer Allo Maadjoa had a pleasant encounter with a talented street hawker who impressed him with her singing prowess.

The young lady, who sells sachet water and snacks on the streets of Accra, sang and showed off her talent, leaving the Ghanaian dancer in awe as he listened attentively to the lady’s vocals.

The dancer, who is known for his viral TikTok videos, decided to share the beautiful moment with his fans and followers on the social media platform.

He posted a video of the lady singing and captioned it:

I met this talent in traffic today

The video which has garnered thousands of comments and views on the social media platform.

Talented singer impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Akua Boatemaa said:

many youth in Ghana have hidden talent aww I love this girl already

level up commented:

. She's good Charley. help am

user47903562269427 reacted:

Good work bro ,God bless you for helping street girls too

ST.BENEDICT said:

Wow!!!❤️❤️❤️did you add auto tune? But how did you know she was talking about you

commented:

When I meet Her I will pay for all Her water, I pray She stop this water and get something better

possigee said:

Wow all this talent is in Ghana and there is no support aww

Street hawker gets gift

In another story, a boy who hawks eggs on the street, could not believe his eyes after a man who patronised him gave him a GH¢15,000 cheque.

The talented hawker apparently caught his benefactor's attention owing to the unique way he hawked the eggs and hyped his customer.

while at it a video showing the boy taking off all his clothes upon seeing the cash gift melted hearts on social media.

