Emelia Brobbey has opened her drinking water manufacturing company, and in a video, she could be seen working with staff at the company's premises

In the video, the actress put advertisement stickers on brand-new tricycles meant to transport bags of water to customers

She shared the video on her TikTok page, and in the comments, many Ghanaians praised her achievement and wished her success

Ghanaian actress and producer Emelia Brobbey has added another venture to her list of businesses a drinking water manufacturing company.

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey Photo Source: official_emeliabrobbey

Source: TikTok

The Kumawood star announced the launch of her new company, EB Ice Natural Mineral Water, on her TikTok page, where she shared a video of herself working with staff at the company's premises.

In the video, Emelia Brobbey could be seen putting advertisement stickers on brand-new tricycles that are meant to transport bags of water to customers. She and her workers also wore T-shirts with the company's logo on them.

The video has received thousands of views and comments from her fans and followers, who congratulated her on her achievement and wished her success. The actress also owns a huge house.

Ghanaians congratulate Emelia Brobbey

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

felice said:

congratulations thank God for you sis May the good Lord protect you from evil

Hetty wrote:

I don’t know why but I always want to see this woman grow higher❤️.God bless you Aunty

Slim Calvin reacted:

Ebi so keep on going Emelia brobbey this movie industry worry you

Eunice Serwaa commented:

This water production isn’t easy o their machine has destroyed my kid brothers hand till now

dianaagyei603 said:

God bless you..., you are a Strong woman keep it up

McBrown opens daycare

In another story, Photos and videos of seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown's Kids Lounge by McBrown was opened on Saturday, February 24, 2024; that day was also meant for the celebration of her daughter Baby Maxin's fifth birthday.

Kids can get their hair braided or trimmed, get manicures and pedicures, and, with the assistance of their parents, shop for clothes and accessories.

Many people hailed The Empress for such an innovative idea for kids, while others talked about what they loved about the rooms and prayed for the business to flourish.

