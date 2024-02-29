DJ Switch, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, acted over a hilarious Twi soundtrack and impressed Ghanaians with her acting skills

The adorable young lady made some funny antics while she mimicked the soundtrack and acted out its humorous content

In the comments section of the video, many of her followers were quick to point out how funny she is and praised her acting skills

Young Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch, who rose to fame after winning TV3's Talented Kidz show, has once again proven her versatility and talent by showcasing her acting skills on TikTok.

In a video she shared on her TikTok page, DJ Switch acted over a hilarious Twi soundtrack and impressed Ghanaians with her comedic abilities and expressions. The adorable young lady made some funny antics while she mimicked the soundtrack and acted out its humorous content.

The video, which has garnered thousands of views and thousands of likes, comments, and shares, has left many of her fans and followers in stitches. In the comments section of the video, many of them were quick to point out how funny she is and praised her acting skills.

DJ Switch gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user4324728161847 said:

U do all dr.I love the way ur mouth was moving up and down.

Goodman said:

She is beautiful gidigidi paa o

Confidence commented:

Real definition of Multi talented Soul bless up dear ❤️❤️‍

Amaki said:

The way I like her I see my daughter being just like her

Queen Larry said:

This girl is multitalented

_skpa also wrote:

This video is funny paaa ooo see who is calling someone mad

DJ Switch speaks in fine English

In another story, DJ Switch, in a video, impressed many of her Instagram followers as she spoke in a fine and polished foreign accent.

The young entertainer spoke about ghosting people who wish for the downfall of others and also premiered her upcoming show.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were quick to point out how mature the young lady sounds and how fast she is growing.

Source: YEN.com.gh