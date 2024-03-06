A group hired a taxi to transport numerous bags of charcoal to a market, filling the vehicle except for the driver's seat

A group of people who needed to transport several bags of charcoal to a market hired a taxi to convey them.

The taxi was an Opel Cadet, and except for the driver's seat, everywhere was filled with sacks of charcoal.

In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, after the taxi was filled with 50 huge sacks of charcoal, the driver attempted to move the vehicle but could not.

The car initially could not move after they loaded the charcoal, and some men had to push it to start. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

Some men who helped load the charcoal into the taxi pushed the car as it reversed and later headed on its way.

Watch the video below:

Reaction to the video

Several Ghanaians who saw the video, shared by commented on it. Most people raised questions about road safety. Read some of the comments below.

@OfficialBigkay said:

Isn't that vehicle an Opel Cadet? e strong pass

@samuelgmusic wrote:

Dangerous and wrong

@A_N_A_778 said:

The driver plus the charcoal, charcoal seller, the two guys and the car itself should be arrested.

@Youngerz10 wrote:

·I’m just curious to know how much he is being paid

@Serfakor_Bronze said:

If he survives this without any casualties, he would pride himself as an excellent driver. ‍♂️

@stevequaicoe wrote:

Car owner will be buying spare parts saa meanwhile

@R_enam1 said:

By this time saf he charge them 85cedis weh them make he tear top come 62.50ps

Source: YEN.com.gh