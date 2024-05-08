The presidency has declined a Right to Information request for the full KPMG report on the SML deal

The request was filed by the Media Foundation for West Africa after the white paper on the report was released

President Akufo-Addo commissioned KPMG to investigate the contract following an exposé by the Fourth Estate

The presidency has declined the Media Foundation for West Africa’s (MFWA) Right to Information request for the full KPMG report on the controversial revenue assurance contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

The presidency said the report was exempt from disclosure according to the RTI law.

The RTI law says such information would be too revealing and compromising the highest law of the land.

Section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) states that information prepared for or submitted to the President or Vice President containing opinions, advice, deliberations, recommendations, minutes, or consultations is exempt from disclosure and that disclosure of such information would compromise the integrity of the deliberative process by revealing the thought process, considerations, and influence on decision-making reserved for the highest offices of the land.

In January, President Akufo-Addo commissioned KPMG to investigate the contract following an exposé by the Fourth Estate, which questioned the impact of SML in the downstream petroleum sector despite being awarded a 10-year $100 million contract.

The audit findings prompted the need to review the revenue assurance contract, highlighting areas where improvements are necessary to enhance its effectiveness.

The presidency noted a need for downstream petroleum audit services provided by SML.

It also said there has been an increase in volumes of 1.7 billion litres and tax revenue to the state.

However, it also noted the need to review the contract and said the president wanted the fee structure changed from a variable to a fixed one.

Akufo-Addo has endorsed the recommendation to discontinue the upstream petroleum and minerals audit services.

Following the audit, the Ghana Revenue Authority terminated two contracts with SML.

The contracts cancelled are the Audit and External Verification Service Contract (AEVS) with SML.

Background to the scandal

After the Fourth Estate investigation questioned the impact of SML, it admitted that it was not performing the advertised services that claimed to tackle under-reporting, diversion and dilution.

The investigation also questioned malfeasance in the procurement process to award SML the contract.

The company has disputed the findings, saying it was given a five-year contract instead.

SML debunked claims of being awarded a 10-year contract duration, insisting that it was given a 5-year contract instead.

SML further dispelled claims that it takes $100 million annually from its contract.

Mahama promises to scrap shady SML contract

YEN.com.gh reported that National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has pledged to cancel the controversial SML contract at the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Mahama described the deal as corrupt and said it would not have a place under his government.

The shady SML contract is under scrutiny after an investigative report by The Fourth Estate.

