Oliver Khan, in a hilarious video, was spotted sleeping outside on a bench, sparking reactions on social media

The social media sensation, who is known for his hilarious bragging, could be seen fast asleep on the wooden bench deep into the night

In the comments section of the video, which made its way to TikTok, many Ghanaians dropped humorous comments, expressing their love for Oliver Khan

Ghanaian social media sensation Oliver Khan, the self-proclaimed ship dealer, has become a viral sensation once again after a video of him sleeping on a bench surfaced online.

Social media sensation Oliver Khan Photo Source: The Ship Dealer Oliver Khan Official

Source: Facebook

The video, which was shared by a TikTok user, showed Oliver Khan snoring away on a wooden bench in what appeared to be a roadside. He was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a pair of sneakers while he napped.

The video quickly garnered thousands of views and comments from amused netizens, who found his situation hilarious and ironic. Oliver Khan is known for his outrageous claims on social media of owning ships, cars, and mansions.

He often challenges other celebrities and influencers to prove their wealth and claims he has more money than them. This is part of the persona he plays, and he has become famous for it.

In the comments of the video, many Ghanaians expressed their love and admiration for Oliver Khan as they teased him.

Oliver Khan sparks funny reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

CLAP_FOR_YOURSELF said:

Is either he deny that is not him or he’ll say he was just trying to taste what poor people go through

Action Tyga commented:

This man will swear heavens and deny that it’s not him

Call Me Gh! wrote:

Tired after selling one ship tail light

mamash880 said:

He is just trying to see what homless people go trough so he can build free houses

Social media influencer buys Vision Pro

In another story, a Ghanaian TikToker in a video showed off her newly purchased Apple Vision Pro, which cost over GH¢40k and unboxed it for her followers.

The pretty lady wore the device and used a few of its features to the amazement of Quitachie's followers.

In the comments section of the video, some folks speculated that she might be the first Ghanaian to purchase the device.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh