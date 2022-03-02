An honest Ghanaian taxi driver, Samuel Gyamfi, has returned a cash amount of GHc4,000 and confidential documents to a passenger

The Director of Legal Services at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GBC, Kwame Waja, left the money and documents in his vehicle

Gyamfi defied ill advice from a colleague to keep the forgotten items and returned them to the rightful owner

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A kind-hearted Ghanaian taxi driver, Samuel Gyamfi, has returned a sum of GHc4,000 and confidential documents to a passenger after the person left them in his vehicle.

GBC News reports that the Director of Legal Services at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GBC, Kwame Waja, left the items in Gyamfi's vehicle.

Gyamfi, who balances his work with his studies at a training college, drove back to Kasoa from Achimota overhead in Accra to hand over the money and documents to Waja.

Honest Ghanaian Taxi Driver Returns GHc4K, Other Items to Director at GBC. Photo credit: GBC News/coverghana.com.gh

Source: UGC

The sweet-spirited taxi driver told GBC News that a colleague condemned his decision to return the items.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Gyamfi said he had to defy his colleague as he returned the GHc4,000 and documents because he wanted to remain truthful.

Homeless Man Returns Wallet to Owner

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a homeless man, Sean Currey, never knew his life would change when he returned the wallet of a grandmother he found when he was searching for food in the trash. The wallet full of cash also contained some credit cards.

The owner was identified as Evelyn Topper, an 80-year-old woman living in California, Understanding Compassion reports.

Evelyn said she had searched everywhere for it, not knowing that she dropped it while taking her 12-year-old granddaughter to school.

Despite being hungry and without shelter, Sean returned the wallet. In reaction, Evelyn said that anybody in Sean’s position would use the money to better their life.

Source: YEN.com.gh