The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has suggested the Electoral Commission (EC) extend the days for the limited voter registration exercise.

She wants this in response to disruptions and technical challenges that have delayed the process.

The running mate visited some designated voter registration centres. Source: Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Opoku-Agyemang, who toured some registration centres in Accra, said the EC must account for the lost hours in a post on Facebook.

“Definitely, if there were places, as I hear, where not even a single person was registered or where very few people were registered because of challenges with the machines, then definitely the EC must make up for that time."

Commission targets 623,000 new voters

The Electoral Commission hopes to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country.

Chairperson of the commission, Jean Mensa, said the officers have rented generators to account for power cuts.

She also revealed that her offices have an “offline” mode for voters to be registered manually if the generators fail. The 21-day exercise will end on May 27, 2024.

After the continuous voter registration exercise from May 7 to May 27, 2024, the commission intends to submit the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024.

There will also be a nationwide exercise to replace missing voter ID cards starting May 30, 2024.

The commission intends to announce the results of the 2024 presidential elections within 72 hours.

Aspirants will present election nomination forms from September 9 to September 13, 2024.

NDC and NPP supporters clash

YEN.com.gh reported a brief clash between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Awutu Senya West.

The clash occurred during the first day of the voter registration exercise because of a dispute over the registration order.

