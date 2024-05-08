Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has released another classy style inspiration for corporate women

The 46-year-old wore a stylish outfit designed by a female fashion designer to host the Onua Showtime program

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's glamorous outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown pays attention to fashion critics as she switches from rocking form-fitting dresses to two-piece outfits.

Early this year, fashion critic Charlie Dior described Nana Ama McBrown's style as one-way, lacking creativity and elegance.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In her recent Instagram post, the style icon looked fabulous in a long-sleeve corseted African print top designed with black glittering sequin fabric. She styled her look with black pleated palazzo pants.

Nana Ama McBrown rocked a shoulder-level curly hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold lipstick to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a colourful silky top and white pants

Nana Ama McBrown outshined her guests on the Onua Showtime entertainment show with her simple yet classy two-piece outfit.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian musician AY Poloo has commented on Nana Ama McBrown's stunning African print ensemble

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ay_poyoo stated:

I call her mama G

feliciamensah672 stated:

This hair style is so pretty, Nana and please i want give you servicing part for your Ford F150

badgyalohemaakelly0608_ stated:

Beautiful my love

Laurenhautecouture stated:

A very gorgeous Lauren Woman. Classy and Fabulous @iamamamcbrown ❤❤❤❤

rebecca_obiri_yeboah stated:

Kyer3s3 wo ho twa ankasa

qhuabena2 stated:

Sweet as always

Joeoppongwiafe stated:

The caption … The Queen

felix_moore__ stated:

Empress

cbee_official6 stated:

Jay Z ( forever young ❤️)

yaw_gee_boy stated:

I guess you’re 30 yo so far as this attractive picture with such a beautiful gleeful smile is concerned❤️

Nana Ama McBrown Rocks An Iconic African Print Suit Dress And Fascinato

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote Nana Ama McBrown, who always slays in decent outfits, to host her show.

The fashion icon and glam squad have excelled with their weekly intricately detailed dress masterpieces.

Social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's effortlessly stylish ensemble and hairdo.

Source: YEN.com.gh