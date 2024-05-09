A video of a Ghanaian lady weeping on her graduation day over the demise of her father has popped up online

She stated in the TikTok video that her dad, who had been a strong pillar in her life, wanted to experience the occasion badly; however, he couldn't since he died before she completed school

Netizens who saw the video were filled with emotions as they expressed their profound sympathy to the lady

A Ghanaian lady was filled with mixed emotions on her graduation day as she fondly remembered her late father while rejoicing in her accomplishment.

Rosemary Akosua Agyeiwaa broke down in tears on the day meant for celebration when she recalled how her dad longed to witness that special moment.

"I know today is actually my day, but I'm happy, and at the same time, I'm sad. Dad, I dedicate this to you. Wherever you are, I know it was your wish to see me graduate but unfortunately you could not see me, the young Ghanaian lady said.

"May your soul rest in perfect peace. Your daughter Rosemary, I made it. I love you so much father," she added."

Rosemary, who was very fond of her father, wanted to honour him with her achievement, but unfortunately, he passed away before she could complete school.

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the video were equally moved with emotions. They took to the comment section to sympathise with the young lady.

@Akosuah_Melanin wrote:

"Who is cutting onions."

@EndlessTooSure wrote:

"I'm so sorry for your loss, wishing you all the best in life..... Rose, a big congratulations to u once again. You have actually Mead him proud wherever he is ...(RIP role model+)"

@Pearlialo wrote:

"May God bless you with a good man who can take good care of and protect you like your father. Be strong Babe."

@Serwah_Akoto wrote:

"U made me teary. Your dad will be proud of u wherever he is watching u from. Congratulations n continue to make him proud."

@Anniedarren56 wrote:

"It is well…congratulations."

@Adwoa Nyame wrote:

"Doing this for my uncle on my graduation day too. Rest In perfect peace Uncle."

