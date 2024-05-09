Media personality Serwaa Amihere embarked on corporate social responsibility with the brands she is an ambassador of, Top Choco, Flora, and Tango Prime at the Dzorwulu Special School

While there, she performed choreography with the special kids, which put a smile on their faces

Many people talked about how touching the video was after watching it on their social media feed

Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere melted the hearts of many when she performed choreography with special children of the Dzorwulu Special School.

Serwaa Amihere danced with special children

Serwaa Amihere and the brands she is an ambassador of: Top Choco, Flora, and Tango Prime, paid a visit to the Dzorwulu Special School, where they spent the day with the special children.

A touching video of Serwaa Amihere walking into one of the classrooms, high-fiving the students with joy, and putting smiles on the faces of the special children has gone viral online.

As part of making the day of the special children, the seasoned media personality performed a choreography directed by the children as they danced to gospel songs.

Below are photos of Serwaa Amihere spending the day with special kids at the Dzorwulu Special School.

Below are videos of Serwaa Amihere dancing with the special needs kids at the school.

Reactions as Serwaa Amihere spent the day with special kids of the Dzorwulu Special School

Many people in the comment section of the pictures and videos talked about how Serwaa Amihere's experience at the Dzorwulu Special School touched their hearts. They talked about how joyful she looked when she danced and dined with them.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

s.lukmann said:

Glad Flora stayed with her… None of us is without flaw

akosuah_fosuaah said:

aww the last slide ❤️❤️❤️

monicdell19 said:

A Beautiful Soul And More ❤️

carolove_abrema said:

My favourite person ❤️❤️❤️❤️

namyallday said:

Aww welldone Serwaa❤️❤️❤️

akosuah_fosuaah said:

aww wow this is soo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Below is another video of Serwaa Amihere hanging out with the special kids of the Dzorwulu Special School.

"Heaven bless everyone": Ghanaian girl with special needs received GH¢4500 and groceries

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian child with special needs had been blessed with a cash donation of GH¢4,500 as she marked her birthday.

Her mother also accepted gifts from contributors totalling GH¢3,200 that Ghanaian social influencer Nana Tea presented.

The touching pictures moved internet users, as seen by the large number of comments praising the contributors and the influencer.

