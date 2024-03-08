Derrick is a Ghanaian living in Canada for the past three years on a student visa and is happy to be there

A Ghanaian living in Canada has shared reasons why he has not regretted relocating from Ghana to a North American country.

Even though he travelled on a student permit, Derrick described Canada as the best country to live and work in.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Derrick said he has stayed in Canada for the past three years, and the systems there work better than in Ghana.

According to Derrick, although he is a student, his life has improved by 200% in the past three years since he relocated to Canada.

He said this is because working measures have been implemented so that citizens and international students can live well and peacefully.

“I travelled to Canada on a student visa but I am able to work too. I make enough money to cater for myself. My life has improved by 200% compared to my life in Ghana.”

When asked how easy it is to get a job in Canada, Derrick said that although many are employed, there are still enough opportunities for individuals with legal documents.

“It depends on the type of job you want and your status in the country. Getting a job in Canada will not be easy for someone with a tourist visa. However, those with working and student visas may find it easier to get employed in Canada.”

According to Derrick, he earns CAD2400 (GH¢22,818.) monthly working in a Canadian warehouse.

Ghanaian landed job two months after she arrived in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady got a job just two months after arriving in Canada.

"It is very easy to get a job here. You can land here today and get a job tomorrow. It took me six months because I wanted to be patient. I got a job as an invigilator, and I make $15 per hour," she said.

Abla, who is also a student in Canada, said she travelled from Ghana immediately after she finished National Service.

