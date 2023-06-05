A young Ghanaian lady called Edufia Abla has revealed some interesting details about finding a job in Canada

According to the Ghanaian student in the diaspora, it took her only two months to land a decent job opportunity

She revealed that her process was longer than usual because it takes some people only a day or two

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Edufia Abla, a young Ghanaian lady, who recently travelled to Canada, has recounted landing a job within only two months.

In a YouTube video on her channel, Abla revealed that the process was even too long for her because she wanted to take her time, but it is much simpler and more accessible for a lot of people.

"It is very easy to get a job here. You can land here today and get a job tomorrow. It took me six months because I wanted to be patient. I got a job as an invigilator, and I make $15 per hour," she said.

Ghanaian lady recounts her experience after landing in Canada Photo credit: @edufiaabla

Source: TikTok

Abla, who is also a student in Canada, finished her national service just a year before travelling, which made her job in Canada her very first professional experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She indicated that although she loves her role as an invigilator, she would like to explore other options that would pay much higher.

"When you travel to the US, UK or Canada, make sure you mingle with people and ask a lot of questions. You can just be talking to someone and realise there's a job vacancy somewhere waiting for you," she advised.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian lady in US army advises the youth not to rush to travel to America

In other news, people looking for better opportunities overseas received advice from a young Ghanaian woman living in the United States.

Ama Koranteng, who moved to the US 10 years ago and is currently employed by the US Army, said in an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube that people with respectable jobs in Ghana should temper their desire to travel abroad, especially if they lack the requirements.

GH lady who went to work as a maid in Egypt shares how her body changed in 4 years

Meanwhile, Ama Diana, a 34-year-old Ghanaian woman who moved from Ghana to Egypt to work as a maid, lost all resemblance to herself due to an unexplained catastrophe.

On the Oyerepa Afutuo broadcast on Oyerepa TV, Ama described how her partner, Samuel Twumasi Darko, helped her go to work-related locations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh