Ghanaian dancehall musician has adopted a new name by calling himself the Pele of Afro Dancehall

He shared a video of him taking over the street singing to his recently released song Ekelebe which featured Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck

His fans loved the new name, while others, such as media personality Cookie Tee, gave him other names

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has given himself a new name after recently dropping a new song, Ekelebe, with Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck.

Stonebwoy dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy gives himself a new name

In a video Stonebwoy shared on his Instagram page, he wore a baseball jersey with the name 1GAD and the number 23 printed on the back. He wore a black long-sleeved top under the jersey and for the bottoms, he wore oversized jeans.

He took to the streets as he performed his recently released song Ekelebe, which featured Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck.

In the caption of the post, he mentioned a line from the song which said that other musicians follow him in this music business like a compass.

The multiple award-winning musician then tagged himself as the Pele of Afro Dancehall. Pele is the late and legendary Brazilian footballer who won many accolades in the sport.

Below is the social media caption:

Me Dem A Follow Inna Di Game Like a Compass… #AfrodancehalLPELE

Stonebwoy is singing his recently released song Ekelebe, which features Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck on the street.

Reactions as Stonebwoy adopted a new name

Many people showered Stonebwoy with praise as they called him 1GAD, which is his famous nickname. Others, such as actress Beverly Afaglo, gushed over his outfit, while media personality Cookie Tee gave him new names.

Below are the reactions from fans:

djsskes said:

Dem never match up to the stamina #1GAD

yungbarrista_b said:

Temper dem ah temper with the rasta man peace

ogeethemc said:

DEM NEVA MATCH UP TO THE STAMINA

sylviawoodeamissah said:

Proudly a bhim fan mi love you 1gaaaaaaaaad

unruly_janeral said:

Aura P3ky333333❤️. Ob3 Size PELE!

stonebwoy_ba said:

The Bwoy GAD made with STONE❤️

cookieteegh said:

One Gad the Stone Gad!!!!

raheemdrisil said:

Drip so nice GAD

beverly_afaglo said:

Please send a dispatch rider to bring me this shirt u dey wear. I want am

