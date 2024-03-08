A video of a Ghanaian man in the UK mocking his friend as he worked has gone viral on social media

The man wondered why a degree holder would opt to work for a company that deals in thrift clothes

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions, with some urging the young man not to give up on his hustle

A young Ghanaian man in the UK has sparked reactions on social media after posting a TikTok video of his friend working for a company that deals in thrift clothes.

In the video, the young man was heard teasing his friend for working for a thrift clothes company despite being a degree holder

It got to a point, his friend got angry and appealed to him to stop filming him.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which had raked in over 3000 likes and 100 comments, was captioned:

"From Bsc. Geological science to Artistry science in Foos bailing bro keeps doing the most"

Ghanaians react to the video

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions with some urging the young man to keep working hard. Others also remarked that he could have worked as a Geologist in Ghana.

King Albert commented:

Meanwhile there are a lot of jobs here in Ghana for him as a Geologist

Billion dollars commented:

Stop wasting money and time on 4years courses and do better Tech certifications for easy jobs

Mun’s Elegance gh8 commented:

This job is a great job if only you knew what am talking about

Emmanuel reacted:

kwame Keep pushing wai na adwuma no koraa y3nya bi ny3 wor UK ha

Movalez indicated:

it's start from somewhere....miso midi Accounting di twa painting ewo ha

innocent

Please how fid u get this one cos I'm seriously looking for one..

Innocent reacted:

Man in UK lamenting working 12 hours a day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian man who recently relocated to the UK has opened up about the stressful nature of his work.

In a video, he said the only motivation to keep on working hard is knowing that you will have money to save and invest in projects back home. Apart from that, he can confidently say that it is more enjoyable to live in Ghana than in the UK.

Source: YEN.com.gh