A video of a young Ghanaian man opening up on his travel to the US has gone viral

The man said despite living in the US for a short time, his life has improved for the better

Many people who saw the video expressed the desire to relocate abroad

A young Ghanaian man in the US has left many people feeling motivated after he opened up on the benefits of relocating abroad.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the man who was captured on his way to work stopped to have a quick chat with his fellow Ghanaian regarding the benefits of relocating abroad.

Man reveals he now uses iPhone after using the US

Using himself as an example, the man explained that despite moving to the North American country two months ago, his life had changed for the better.

To buttress his point, he revealed that he uses iPhone 15 and iPhone 13, something that was not possible during his time in Ghana.

He advised Ghanaians who have the opportunity to relocate abroad to make the move so they could have a feel of what he was experiencing.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 500 likes and 11 comments.

Ghanaians react to the man's comments

Many people who saw the video of the young man expressed the desire to relocate in search of greener pastures.

Arkosuah stated:

How can u tell me this story iPhone 15 s3 s3n

scholarx5 stated:

everything is possible when u dey america heaven

eAgle reacted:

we shall be there soon

hopekpeli_1129Lancelot remarked:

God bless America

Lazy people should travel abroad

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has advised lazy people to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man said the key principle of success abroad is hard work hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

He revealed that he works for 11 hours non-stop simply because he needs money to pay school fees.

“I will advise that if you are lazy don't travel abroad, rather use your money to open a shop in Ghana,” he said with a straight face.

