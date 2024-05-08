A Ghanaian man based in the UK has been arrested over some inappropriate text messages he sent to three underage girls

Two of the girls are reportedly 14-year-olds while the one is 12 years of age

The young man, identified as Ishmael, initially accepted the charges against him after he was shown some evidence but later denied doing anything wrong

A Ghanaian man is in the grips of the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) in the UK for allegedly courting underage girls.

The young man, identified as Ishmael allegedly sent several flirtatious messages to the three girls; two 14-year-olds and another, aged 12.

The Ghanaian man identified as Ishmael Photo credit: whatjusthappeneddd/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video making rounds on social media, one of the MPS officers was heard chronicling Ishmael's philanderous behaviour towards the underage girls.

The officer said he had a full file on Ishmael regarding his conversations with the unnamed girls.

Ishmael, upon hearing the evidence gathered against him, momentarily broke down in tears, calling Allah (God) to his rescue, with the police officer saying it was too late for anyone to save him.

The MPS officer showed Ishmael a piece of white paper, probably a printed copy of his chats with the girls, to perhaps buttress the point that he was unrescuable.

Ishmael, who claimed he was from Ghana, at this point, succumbed to the evidence shown him, saying "I accept, I have committed, please arrest me."

He then began to beg, in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, to the annoyance of the MPS officer who cautioned him to stop.

Later, Ishmael, perhaps upon some reflections, told the MPS officer that he was innocent, having previously agreed to his crime, as sighted in the video.

"I have not done anything to anybody, I have not done anything to anybody," he told the police officers.

A female member of the MPS police team who arrested Ishmael was heard expressing her disgust at Ismael's behaviour with the girls.

"Do you know the damage you do to these children when you talk to them in the way that you do?" she asked him.

According to commentaries from the MPS officers, Ishmael had asked for some indecent photos from the three girls while also arranging to meet them.

Ishmael was arrested at an agreed rendezvous with one of the three underage girls in the UK.

The video of his arrest was shared on TikTok by whatjusthappeneddd, and it had raked in over 5k likes and 1.2k comments, as of the time of writing this report.

Source: YEN.com.gh