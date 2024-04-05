CNN correspondent Larry Madowo tasted roasted corn soaked in salted water plus coconut and was mesmerised by its taste

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Larry indicated that the popular Ghanaian street food changed his life

Netizens who thronged the comment session shared varied opinions on his comment

Ghanaian YouTuber, Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, and CNN International correspondent, Larry Madowo, have been spotted having a good time together.

Both were captured in a photo enjoying popular Ghanaian street food, roasted corn, along the roadside in Accra.

Larry Madowo enjoys roasted corn with Wode Maya

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Larry Madowo admitted that roasted corn tasted great, especially when it was soaked in salted water and consumed alongside coconut.

"Ghanaians soak their roasted corn in salted water and eat it with coconut and it changed my life! I’ve been sleeping on this marvel until @wode_maya," he wrote.

The post has since gone viral. As of the time of filing this report, it had reached over 254,000 people, with 4,900 likes and 546 comments.

Netizens shared varied opinions on Larry's comment

Netizens who thronged the comment session expressed varied opinions over Larry Madowo's comment.

Ghanaians who commented on the post acknowledged what he said, while some netizens from other countries were surprised by the combination.

@Ameyaw Debrah wrote:

"One of my favourites for sure."

@Philip Teye Agbove wrote:

"Ghana is great."

@Emmanuel Gbona wrote:

"Will have to try it out."

@Sultan Saddy wrote:

"How does it taste then."

@Comrade Bagels wrote:

"Do they soak the roasted corn before or after the roasting?"

@Breathelove wrote:

"Incredible. They do the same thing in Jamaica.. It all makes sense now"

@Nhial Wei wrote:

"Looks good. Tell wode_maya to bring us free samples of Ghanaian corn when he visits Juba."

