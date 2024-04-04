A Ghanaian man living abroad has lamented over the price of some food commodities in the United Kingdom (UK)

In a video, he expressed shock after purchasing five pieces of salted beef, known in the local parlance as Toolo beef, for five pounds

Netizens who thronged the comment session were equally surprised, with some offering him advice on how to make his salted beef

A Ghanaian man could not hide his disbelief after he found out that a piece of salted beef, known locally as Toolo beef was selling at almost GH¢17 in the UK.

In a video making rounds on social media, he disclosed that in a bid to prepare braised rice, he stepped out to get some foodstuffs at the Ghanaian store.

He was expecting to buy a piece of salted beef at 50 pence, but to his utmost surprise, he was told five pieces were selling at five pounds, equivalent to GH¢84.62. This means that one piece was selling at GH¢16.92.

Netizens offer solutions

The video sparked various reactions on social media as some netizens who thronged the comment session urged him to make his salted beef while others asked him to buy the product from Ghana and ship it abroad.

@Nana Dromo Sika wrote:

"Just buy fresh beef and use cloves and rock salt to make your own salted beef. You can watch tutorials on YouTube. It's very easy to prepare."

@Lydia Darlington wrote:

"Bro Kwaku, next time buy buy lamb ribs from the butcher, tell them to cut it for you. when you get home, get a container with a lid, put the lamb ribs in the container add salt, black pepper."

@Takenover wrote:

"Shop in Ghana and let them send it to you simple. You can store it for awhile."

@Agyeiwaa Osei wrote:

"Truth be told African groceries are so expensive in Uk I don’t even know why."

@Selorm wrote:

"Bro you gotta buy beef from from butcher and do it yourself. Salt, cloves and bay leaf for 3 days (monitor it)."

