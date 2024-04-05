Ghanaian sports journalist John Paintsil has been spotted having a good time with his nephew after John Paintsil sued him

In a video making rounds on social media, the two were spotted eating together

Netizens who thronged the comment session admired his resilience, while others reminded him of the lawsuit

Ghanaian sports journalist Countryman Songo has made his first appearance after the newly appointed Black Stars assistant coach, John Paintsil, dragged him to court.

In a TikTok video, he was spotted having a good time with his nephew as they sat together to have separate meals.

Countryman Songo enjoying a meal amidst John Paintsil lawsuit (Photo Credit: @Countryman Songo)

Source: Twitter

The former Black Stars player who has now been appointed as the assistant coach of Ghana's national team is suing Countryman Songo, alongside other journalists and media houses for defamation.

John Paintsil noted in his suit that the said individuals and organisations have made derogatory statements about him which have tarnished his image.

It appears Countryman Songo is unperturbed about the current situation as he was very calm and lively in the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Countryman's calm composure amid John Painstil's lawsuit

Netizens who saw the video thronged the comment with various reactions. Some reminded him of the lawsuit while others commended him for maintaining his composure and displaying bravery amidst the lawsuit.

@Kofi Agbelimor wrote:

"John Pantsil is looking for you, Chairman."

@Wizzy Bone wrote:

"The fire will hye the court and the judge. Na Painstil no de3 ego over him."

@Kofi Akataporri wrote:

"More fire in court."

@Valenccy wrote:

"Dem sue you ,you still dey eat."

Countryman Songo fires Black Stars and FA after defeat

Countryman Songo, born Patrick Osei-Agyeman, has been an active critic of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Sports Ministry and the Ghana National Team, highlighting their shortcomings on his Fire for Fire show on Adom TV.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Countryman Songo, lashed out at the Blacks Stars over their poor performance during their game against Mozambique.

The Black Stars secured only two points in the AFCON group stages and were set to bow out of the competition, after they played a draw against Mozambique.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh