A KNUST student is ready to embark on a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest video game marathon

Azoumaro Vanessa Salese, a third-year student , will commence her record attempt on Friday, July 26, 2024

Netizens were divided, with some arguing that she should have chosen a record related to her field of study

A third-year Social Work student at KNUST, Azoumaro Vanessa Salese, is set to embark on a Guinness World Record challenge for the longest video game marathon.

According to a post on @EDHUB's X page, the event will kick off on Friday, July 26, 2024, at the Republic Hall Common area on the KNUST campus.

Vanessa, a genius in video gaming, aims to play continuously for 48 hours, which requires immense focus, stamina, and determination. She will be playing games in the Ghost of Tsushima series.

Vanessa seeks to take over from Carrie Swidecki, who broke the record in 2015. Carrie achieved this feat by playing Just Dance 2015 (Ubisoft, 2014) at Otto's Video Games and More in Bakersfield, California, USA, from July 11 to 17, 2015.

This means that Vanessa would have to review her time active and play the video game for more than 48 hours.

The KNUST student has entreated her schoolmates to troop to the Republic Hall Common area on campus to support her.

Netizens divided over Vanessa's GWR attempt

Netizens who saw the post were divided as they reacted differently to the video.

@ghanacontents wrote:

"Make she get generator for one side oo. Na ECG go disgrace you."

@watchwuragh wrote:

"Make she use that 48 hours read the Bible."

@GhanaSocialUni wrote:

"Why should we give attention to such frivolities?"

@Skirt419 wrote:

"Am saying this with a fact and no lie.... I used just a day to finish this game.... And it was very amazing..."

@RawTruth777 wrote:

"Aww Ghana Science and Technology students?"

