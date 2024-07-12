KNUST has confirmed the death of one of its students, Adzo Ahadzie, a sixth-year Master of Architecture student

The sad incident, according to the institution, occurred on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, evening while the lady was riding a bicycle

Netizens who saw the post have been left heartbroken and took to the comment section to share their views

Adzo Ahadzie, a student of KNUST, has died in a ghastly bicycle accident. According to information on the university's X page, the sixth-year Master of Architecture student died on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, evening.

She was knocked down by a vehicle while riding on her bicycle along the Club House road in KNUST.

Efforts were made to save her life as she was rushed to the hospital following the accident; however, she gave up the ghost at the hospital.

The news has left her coursemates, lecturers, family, and the KNUST student population heartbroken.

Netizens react to news of KNUST student's tragic death

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and took to the comment section to sympathise with the family of the deceased.

@Nungua Burnaboy wrote:

"6th year about to graduate gone like that?. Herrr I feel for her family, oh Awurade."

@Oben_2020 wrote:

"In a country where drivers don't respect the speed limit and the enforcement officers are collecting bribes instead of writing fines, innocent people will always pay the price with their lives."

@CFCFico wrote:

"Architecture nkoaaa 6years, the school fees alone fit buy land and build. The vehicle driver no force kraaaa. May her soul rest in peace."

@AyamAdoma wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@_Mc_Monney wrote:

"This is really sad… herh."

