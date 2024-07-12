Sixth-Year KNUST Student Dies In A Ghastly Bicycle Accident, Students Mourns Her
- KNUST has confirmed the death of one of its students, Adzo Ahadzie, a sixth-year Master of Architecture student
- The sad incident, according to the institution, occurred on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, evening while the lady was riding a bicycle
- Netizens who saw the post have been left heartbroken and took to the comment section to share their views
Adzo Ahadzie, a student of KNUST, has died in a ghastly bicycle accident. According to information on the university's X page, the sixth-year Master of Architecture student died on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, evening.
She was knocked down by a vehicle while riding on her bicycle along the Club House road in KNUST.
Efforts were made to save her life as she was rushed to the hospital following the accident; however, she gave up the ghost at the hospital.
The news has left her coursemates, lecturers, family, and the KNUST student population heartbroken.
See the post below:
Netizens react to news of KNUST student's tragic death
Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and took to the comment section to sympathise with the family of the deceased.
@Nungua Burnaboy wrote:
"6th year about to graduate gone like that?. Herrr I feel for her family, oh Awurade."
"In a country where drivers don't respect the speed limit and the enforcement officers are collecting bribes instead of writing fines, innocent people will always pay the price with their lives."
@CFCFico wrote:
"Architecture nkoaaa 6years, the school fees alone fit buy land and build. The vehicle driver no force kraaaa. May her soul rest in peace."
@AyamAdoma wrote:
Ghana police finally speaks on mysterious death of KNUST graduate at Takoradi hotel, outlines cause of death
"May her soul rest in peace."
@_Mc_Monney wrote:
"This is really sad… herh."
KNUST graduate mysteriously found dead in Takoradi hotel swimming pool, sympathisers demand answers
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a 24-year-old graduate of KNUST was reportedly found dead in a hotel swimming pool in Takoradi.
There are suggestions that the deceased went for a midnight swim in the pool and was found dead around June 8, 2024.
A family member said an autopsy was conducted, and the police are investigating the incident.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yem.com.gh