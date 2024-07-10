A Ghanaian lady has put Ghana on the map by breaking and setting a new Guinness World Record

A Ghanaian lady, Felicity Asantewaa, has etched her name in the Guinness World Records.

Guinness has recognised the young lady as the latest record holder for washing the most cars in eight hours.

The details of her record have been captured on the Guinness World Records website.

Her feat follows Chef Smith’s cook-a-thon hoax, which left many Ghanaians heartbroken.

According to Guinness, Felicity broke the old record by 5 after washing 60 cars in eight hours on March 9, 2024.

Netizens react to Ghanaian lady's latest GWR feat

Netizens who saw the video were proud and took to the comment to hail the young Ghanaian lady. Many praised her for redeeming Ghana's image after the Chef Smith saga.

@abynahstrissel wrote:

"Congratulations to her. half time men 0:1 women… chef smith disgraced the men in the house."

@naa_adobeaa wrote:

"Finally a win for Ghana."

@konkonsanii wrote:

"We don’t want to hear what man can do woman can do it better. Let chef smith enjoy his time."

@AbdulwahabaziAA wrote:

"Verify before you post sir ,we don’t want any storyline."

@_philiptetteh_ wrote:

"Are you sure? The Disciplined Son of God."

@justnc11 wrote:

"So we won’t end it."

Source: YEN.com.gh