A video of how a lady announced that she had relocated to Ghana is trending on social media

The lady said that she had to sell her expensive mobile phone in order to fund her trip to Ghana

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions, with many commending her

A young Nigerian lady has become a motivation to many after she took to social media to express delight over her decision to relocate to Ghana.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment the young lady, @maria.wilson794, was seated in a mini commercial bus filming some traders on the streets of Accra busy hawking their items.

Nigerian lady relocate to Ghana Photo credit: @maria.wilson794/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video's caption, she revealed that she had to sell her expensive iPhone to fund her travel to Ghana.

"I have no regret selling my iPhone to relocate to Ghana," the caption read.

At the time of writing the report, the video raked in over 62,000 views and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the lady's decision to relocate to Ghana

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions, with many applauding her decision to relocate to Ghana.

DHA COSTA indicated:

"Ghana is Nigerian's USA wow."

Quame94 indicated:

"ei so Ghana is actually a good place for some ppl."'

CRESPOBIG reacted:

"I came in here 1st Oct 2014 and served my bros and was settled in 2020. today I'm a house owner in 9ja.I thank God 4 everything, e no easy."

Yhaw Breaktym replied:

"how much did it cost you to arrive in Ghana."

@kuks added:

"God will bless your hustle for appreciating the land."

Nigerian man celebrates as he relocates to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Nigerian man was happy he relocated to Ghana.

In a video on TikTok, the young man said he now owns a company and is pleased with the work he does for a living.

Labelling Ghana as his abroad, he confidently said he was better off than some African migrants working as cleaners in Canada and the USA.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh