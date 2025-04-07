Big Akwes, in a video, responded to the backlash he has received over his recent unsavoury remarks about Cina Soul

The Kumawood actor failed to apologise and urged Ghanaians to rewatch Cina Soul's viral video and properly analyse her actions

Big Akwes' response to the backlash over his recent remarks about Cina Soul garnered reactions on social media

Poular Kumawood actor Akwasi Asamoah, better known as Big Akwes, has responded to the backlash he has received over his recent unsavoury remarks about multi-award winning singer, Cina Soul.

Big Akwes addresses the backlash he has received over his recent remarks about Cina Soul and fails to apologise.

Source: Instagram

The comic actor was among the numerous celebrities who attended the naming ceremony of the young talented singer, Fotocopy's junior brother, Halifax Todd Nana Qwaachi on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

At the ceremony, popular TikToker and the ceremony's MC, Quecy Official, approached Big Akwes and asked him whether he wanted to retract his statement about Cina Soul and offer a sincere apology.

The Kumawood actor burst into laughter as he responded to the question, stating that the backlash from his remarks about Cina Soul was funny to him.

Big Akwes failed to apologise and urged Ghanaians to rewatch Cina Soul's viral video and properly analyse her actions, which provoked the harsh remarks from him.

The comic actor noted that a second look at the video would prove whether he was wrong or right in his assessment of the Too Bad hitmaker.

Big Akwes' remarks come after media personality Akosua Takyiwaa apologised to singer Cina Soul after negative comments about her fashion choices were made on Max TV's EQuick show.

Big Akwes with award-winning singers Cina Soul and Efya.

Source: Facebook

Actor Big Akwes then made harsh remarks about Cina Soul’s appearance, using disrespectful language.

The panellists, which also included comic actor Amankwah Trump laughed and appeared to agree with his comments as they centered their discussion around the singer's looks and style instead of her recent album, Did I Lie, which was released on March 14, 2025.

The controversial remarks triggered massive backlash from Ghanaians and numerous high-profile celebrities, including Efya, S3fa, Ama Burland, Felicia Osei and others on social media.

Below is the video of Big Akwes addressing the backlash over his remarks about Cina Soul:

Big Akwes' response to backlash stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

kwarko_tunex commented:

"But, don't y'all think there's a big lesson Cina Soul gotta learn from this whole thing?"

iamphaya said:

"Brofo yɛ duru! The MC spoke in Twi, but Wofa thought it wise to answer in English. Ka twi."

KwasiBarista wrote:

"Is he a celebrity? We have these people as entertainment pundits.... Ghana y3n fo 🤣🤣🤣."

BaidooFrank13 commented:

"While his mates in the Movie industry were saving and making money for the future, he was busily following Nana Agradaa for features and socketing. Kwasia sei 😂."

Osebo speaks on Cina Soul controversy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that fashionista Osebo shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Cina Soul.

The social media personality dismissed claims that Cina Soul wore an inappropriate attire for her video.

Osebo criticised the attempts by Big Akwes and others to tarnish Cina Soul's reputation and shame her for her fashion choice.

Source: YEN.com.gh