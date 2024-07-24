A Ghanaian man who could no longer bear his unemployment situation has taken matters to the public to beg for help

Evans Akwasi Antwi, a graduate of the University of Ghana said in a post online that he had been home without a job for several years

Evans, who suggested to be the breadwinner of his family, is now banking his hopes on the power of social media to secure a job

An unemployed graduate of the University of Ghana (UG), Evans Akwasi Antwi has taken to social media to beg for help after many failed attempts at securing one.

Evans Akwasi Antwi graduated from the UG in 2021 having obtained a Second-Class (lower division) Honours in Adult Education and Psychology.

Evans Akwasi Antw, a University of Ghana graduate begging for a job online Photo credit:@FAVOURITE_KIDD/X

Source: Twitter

However, after his university education and the completion of his mandatory national service, Evans suggested, in a social media post, that life had become difficult for him due to his inability to get hired.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to appeal for help, Evans Akwasi Antwi also suggested that he was the provider for his younger siblings.

"Hello folks on twitter please I am in a search of job please kindly help me land one for the sake of my siblings who are looking up to for their daily meals please. This is my qualification, please don’t ignore it my help might be on your timeline please," he wrote on X.

Encouragement from netizens

Following Evans' plea on X, netizens thronged the comment section with words of encouragement, with many reposting his post. Others also recommended some online job portals such as the YEA website for him to submit his CV.

@sirlexy3 reacted:

"Oh V-Mate. I understand your plight. Cos I've been through that before. Steadfast bro.... Shaaarrrppp."

@nanasam34 said:

"Pray the favor of GOD locate you right now."

@AnsahLewis also said:

"May God link you to your destiny helper."

@JCC201480769594 wrote:

"Bro, first identified areas you can work with your degree such as: Care Manager, Consultant Psychiatrist, Adolescent Therapist, Early Years Educationist, Behavioural Analysis, Weight Management Health Educator, Wellbeing Practitioner, Trainee Counsellor, Educational Psychologist."

Graduate with an MPhil also begs for a job

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian man, Issifu Salifu, who completed the University of Ghana in 2013 also took to social media to appeal for a job.

According to the man who holds first-class honours in Geography and Resource Development (major), he has remained jobless for years despite securing an MPhil at a Norwegian university.

Source: YEN.com.gh