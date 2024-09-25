Rouba Saadeh: Everything we know about Michele Morrone's ex-wife

Michele Morrone is an Italian actor, singer, model and fashion designer. He is known for his roles in Italian and Polish films and has gained international fame for his role as Massiamo Torricelli in the 365 Days franchise. His fame has generated interest in his personal life, especially his marriage and divorce from Rouba Saadeh. Learn more about Michele Morrone's ex-wife.

Michele Morrone embraces his ex-wife Rouba Saadeh (L) and Rouba Saadeh poses in a selfie (R). Photo: @roubasaadeh on Instagram (modified by author)

Roubah Saadeh is best known as the former spouse of Italian actor Michele Morrone. The former couple married in 2014 and divorced in 2018. Her relationship with her famous ex-husband has generated interest in her life, and many want to know more about her.

Rouba Saadeh's profile summary

Full name Rouba Saadeh Gender Female Date of birth 15 April 1987 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Beirut, Lebanon Nationality Lebanese Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Manolia Mano Saadeh Siblings Two Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Michele Morrone Children Two School Collège Notre-Dame de Jamhour in Baabda University Lebanese American University Profession Fashion designer Net worth $500,000–$2 million Instagram @roubasaadeh

Rouba Saadeh's biography

The fashion designer was born on 15 April 1987 in Beirut, Lebanon. Her mother’s name is Manolia Mano Saadeh. Rouba has two siblings, a brother and a sister known as Abir Saadeh.

What is Rouba Saadeh's age? The Lebanese fashion designer is 37 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Rouba attended high school at the Collège Notre-Dame de Jamhour in Baabda, where she graduated in 2004. She then enrolled at the Lebanese American University in 2004 and graduated in 2008 with a degree in Graphic Design with an emphasis on Digital Media.

Top-5 facts about Rouba Saadeh. Photo: @roubasaadeh on Instagram (modified by author)

In 2009, she furthered her studies at the Lebanese American University, graduating with a Master's in Business Administration in 2011. In 2012, Rouba graduated from the Instituto Marangoni with a postgraduate diploma in fashion design.

Career

Rouba Saadeh is a talented fashion designer and entrepreneur. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began her career in 2008 as a self-employed freelance graphic designer, a position she held until 2021. In 2009, she joined Alfa MIC1 as a graphic web designer, working for two years and nine months.

In September 2013, Rouba became the assistant to the head of the design team for Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab. The same month, she opened her designer-based concept store, Les Paradis Des Fous, in Beirut, Lebanon.

In 2019, she rejoined Elie Saab as a ready-to-wear coordinator. In 2021, she became the company's ready-to-wear studio supervisor and, from 2022, the ready-to-wear studio manager.

Rouba Saadeh's net worth

According to Featured Biography, Wealthy Celebrity, and Social Starage, Rouba Saadeh's alleged net worth is between $500,000 and $2 million. She has made money from her long career as a fashion designer and her entrepreneurship ventures, such as her Paradis Des Fous design store.

Michele Morrone and Rouba Saadeh's marriage

Roubah married Michele Morrone, an Italian actor, model, singer and fashion designer, in 2014. They had a civil wedding in Italy and a private ceremony in Lebanon with around 20 guests. The former couple met in 2011 when Michele was visiting Lebanon. They dated for one year before tying the knot in 2014.

Rouba Saadeh and Michele Morrone have two sons, Marcus, born in 2014, and Brando, born in 2017. However, their marriage ended in separation in 2018. In 2020, Michele revealed in an Instagram post how the divorce took a toll on him. He wrote:

A year and a half ago, I was about to leave everything; I didn't want to act anymore. I was in a severe state of depression after divorcing my wife. I found work as a gardener in a remote village of 1000 inhabitants because I had no more money in my pocket.

He added:

But life is strange. When you're down, destiny puts the right train in front of you, and if you're strong, you can take it. Always believe in yourself... ALWAYS.

Who is Michele Morrone's partner?

In January 2024, Distractify revealed that Michele Morrone is romantically involved with Moara Sorio, a Swiss model, financial consultant, and social media influencer.

FAQs

Who is Rouba Saadeh? She is a Lebanese fashion designer best known as the ex-wife of Italian actor Michele Morrone. What happened to Michele Morrone and Rouba Saadeh? The former couple divorced in 2018 after four years of marriage. The reason for their separation remains private. Is Rouba Saadeh Italian? No, she's not. Rouba is a Lebanese national of mixed ethnicity. Who is Rouba Saadeh's new boyfriend? There are no reports of Saadeh dating anyone at this time. Who is Michele Morrone's wife now? The Italian actor is not married but is reportedly dating Swiss model Moara Sorio (as of September 2024). How long were Michele Morrone and Rouba Saadeh married? The former couple was married for four years, from 2014 until 2018. Who are Michele Morrone's kids? He has two kids with his ex-wife, Rouba Saadeh. They are Marcus Morrone and Brandon Morrone. Is Rouba Saadeh single? The Lebanese fashion designer is presumably single at the time of this writing.

Rouba Saadeh is famous for being the former spouse of famous Italian actor and model Michele Morrone. The former couple was married for four years, from 2014 to 2018, and have two children together. Aside from her personal life, Rouba is a successful fashion designer and freelance graphic designer.

