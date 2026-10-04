Qatar's immigration authorities released official guidance outlining three mandatory documents for private sector family residence visa applicants

The requirements cover proof of income, employment status, and academic qualifications for workers seeking to sponsor relatives

Authorities advised applicants to ensure all documents are fully authenticated before submitting their applications

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Private sector workers in Qatar looking to bring their families to live with them must now meet a clearly defined set of documentation requirements before their Family Residence Visa applications can be considered.

Qatar's immigration authorities have issued official guidance specifying three mandatory documents that non-government employees are required to submit.

Qatar names 3 documents private sector workers need for a family residence visa. Photo credit: KARIM JAAFAR/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The requirements are designed to verify that applicants have a stable income, a legitimate employment arrangement, and the professional qualifications they claim to hold.

The 3 documents Qatar requires

According to the official guidance, private sector employees must present a six-month bank statement issued by one of Qatar's accredited financial institutions, which serves as confirmation of regular earnings.

Alongside this, visa applicants must submit a notarised employment contract outlining their role, terms, and employer details, as well as a copy of an educational certificate that substantiates their declared profession.

The official guidance states:

"Private sector employees shall produce six month bank statement from one of the accredited banks in the country to prove his salary. He shall also submit notarized employment contract and copy of educational certificate to prove the profession."

What applicants need to know before applying

Authorities have made clear that all three criteria must be satisfied simultaneously for an application to proceed.

A bank statement falling short of the full six-month period, for instance, could delay or disqualify an application.

Immigration officials are also urging workers to begin authenticating their employment contracts and qualification certificates well ahead of their intended application date, as the verification process can take time depending on where the documents were originally issued.

The guidance applies specifically to workers employed outside the government sector, who face a different set of requirements compared to public sector employees applying under similar family sponsorship arrangements.

Qatar lists visa-free countries for tourists

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar's official tourism authority had confirmed that citizens of five specific countries were fully exempt from tourist visa requirements.

The exemption applied exclusively to passport holders from Gulf Cooperation Council member states, setting them apart from other international travellers.

Visitors from more than 102 other countries could still enter Qatar, although entry conditions varied depending on their country of origin.

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Source: YEN.com.gh