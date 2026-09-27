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Qatar Publishes Full List of 34 Countries Eligible for Free 90-Day Tourist Visa
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Qatar Publishes Full List of 34 Countries Eligible for Free 90-Day Tourist Visa

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • Qatar's Ministry of Interior released the official list of 34 countries whose nationals qualify for a free tourist visa
  • The visa grants multiple entries and allows holders to stay in Qatar for up to 90 days per visit with no fee
  • Only three non-European nations made the list, leaving most African countries without access to the free visa offer

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Qatar has officially named 34 countries whose nationals can travel to the Gulf state without paying for a tourist visa, according to information published on the Qatar Ministry of Interior's official portal.

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Qatar lists 34 countries eligible for 90-day free tourist visa. Photo source: @tamim
Source: Getty Images

Qualifying travellers receive a visa valid for 180 days from the date of issuance, with each stay capped at 90 days.

The visa allows multiple entries, carries no processing fee, and is applied as a sticker directly onto the passport.

Conditions for Qatar's Free Tourist Visa

Several requirements apply before travellers can benefit from the offer. Applicants must hold a passport valid for at least six months and present a confirmed return or onward ticket at the time of travel. The visa cannot be extended after it is issued.

Read also

China releases full list of 50 countries eligible for 30-day visa-free entry

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34 countries Qatar approves for 90-day visa

The complete list of eligible countries includes:

  1. Austria
  2. Bahamas
  3. Belgium
  4. Bulgaria
  5. Croatia
  6. Cyprus
  7. Czech Republic
  8. Denmark
  9. Estonia
  10. Finland
  11. France
  12. Germany
  13. Greece
  14. Hungary
  15. Iceland
  16. Italy
  17. Latvia
  18. Liechtenstein
  19. Lithuania
  20. Luxembourg
  21. Malaysia
  22. Malta
  23. Netherlands
  24. Norway
  25. Poland
  26. Portugal
  27. Romania
  28. Seychelles
  29. Slovakia
  30. Slovenia
  31. Spain
  32. Sweden
  33. Switzerland
  34. Turkey

European nations dominate the list, occupying 31 of the 34 slots. Only three countries outside of Europe qualify: Malaysia, Seychelles, and the Bahamas.

The absence of African nations is notable. With the sole exception of Seychelles, no country from the continent appears on the list.

This means that nationals from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, along with the overwhelming majority of African passport holders, will need to pursue standard visa channels to enter Qatar as tourists.

Qatar lists 47 countries for 30-day tourist visa

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Qatar’s free 30-day tourist visa programme for citizens of 47 countries worldwide.

Read also

China publishes list of 55 countries eligible for 240-hour visa-free transit

The multiple-entry visa allows eligible travellers to visit Qatar without paying a visa fee and can be extended for another 30 days.

South Africa is the only African country included on the eligibility list, opening a valuable travel opportunity for its citizens.

With a valid passport and proof of return or onward travel, visitors can explore Qatar and re-enter the country without applying for a fresh visa each time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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