Qatar's Ministry of Interior released the official list of 34 countries whose nationals qualify for a free tourist visa

The visa grants multiple entries and allows holders to stay in Qatar for up to 90 days per visit with no fee

Only three non-European nations made the list, leaving most African countries without access to the free visa offer

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Qatar has officially named 34 countries whose nationals can travel to the Gulf state without paying for a tourist visa, according to information published on the Qatar Ministry of Interior's official portal.

Qatar lists 34 countries eligible for 90-day free tourist visa. Photo source: @tamim

Source: Getty Images

Qualifying travellers receive a visa valid for 180 days from the date of issuance, with each stay capped at 90 days.

The visa allows multiple entries, carries no processing fee, and is applied as a sticker directly onto the passport.

Conditions for Qatar's Free Tourist Visa

Several requirements apply before travellers can benefit from the offer. Applicants must hold a passport valid for at least six months and present a confirmed return or onward ticket at the time of travel. The visa cannot be extended after it is issued.

34 countries Qatar approves for 90-day visa

The complete list of eligible countries includes:

Austria Bahamas Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Malta Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Romania Seychelles Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey

European nations dominate the list, occupying 31 of the 34 slots. Only three countries outside of Europe qualify: Malaysia, Seychelles, and the Bahamas.

The absence of African nations is notable. With the sole exception of Seychelles, no country from the continent appears on the list.

This means that nationals from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, along with the overwhelming majority of African passport holders, will need to pursue standard visa channels to enter Qatar as tourists.

Qatar lists 47 countries for 30-day tourist visa

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Qatar’s free 30-day tourist visa programme for citizens of 47 countries worldwide.

The multiple-entry visa allows eligible travellers to visit Qatar without paying a visa fee and can be extended for another 30 days.

South Africa is the only African country included on the eligibility list, opening a valuable travel opportunity for its citizens.

With a valid passport and proof of return or onward travel, visitors can explore Qatar and re-enter the country without applying for a fresh visa each time.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh