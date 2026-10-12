China Sets Out Requirements for Foreign Nationals Seeking Permanent Residence

China's National Immigration Administration outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals can apply for permanent residence in the country

Applicants must meet three baseline requirements before their category-specific documents are even considered

Investors form one of the eligible groups, but the documentation requirements they must meet are extensive

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China's National Immigration Administration has detailed the conditions under which foreign nationals may qualify for permanent residence in the country, making clear that eligibility is reserved for those who have made meaningful contributions to China's economic or social development or who satisfy a defined set of specific criteria.

The framework establishes three baseline requirements that every applicant must satisfy before any category-specific documents are assessed.

China sets out permanent residence requirements for foreign nationals, including key eligibility rules and extensive documentation for investor applicants. Image credit: hatman12, Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

All candidates must comply with Chinese laws and regulations, hold a clean bill of health, and carry no criminal record. These conditions apply universally across all eligible groups.

Documents required for all applicants

In addition to meeting the three core conditions, every applicant must produce a valid foreign passport, a health certificate, and a certificate of no criminal record issued by a foreign authority.

These documents serve as the foundation of any application, with further materials required depending on the specific category under which an individual is seeking residency.

What investors must submit

Foreign nationals applying on the basis of investment in China face a considerably longer checklist. Beyond the standard documents, investors are required to submit a copy of their enterprise's business licence and a certificate confirming the company's annual report disclosure. A Confirmation Letter on Foreign-funded Projects is also required.

Applicants must additionally provide a Capital Verification Report, alongside either a copy of a Confirmation Letter on Foreign-funded Projects issued by a national authority or a certificate from competent provincial authorities confirming that the enterprise qualifies as an encouraged foreign-funded enterprise.

Where an enterprise has received national-level encouragement to develop, an individual tax payment certificate must also be included in the submission.

The breadth of documentation demanded of investors indicates that China is seeking individuals whose financial presence in the country can be independently verified and assessed against national development priorities, rather than simply welcoming any foreign capital.

China launches website helping foreigners find jobs abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that China had launched a job portal aimed at connecting foreign nationals with work opportunities across the country, including in the capital, Beijing.

The platform is operated by China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and serves as a centralised portal for foreign nationals seeking available vacancies in China.

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Source: YEN.com.gh