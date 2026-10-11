Spain's Ministry of Defence has confirmed that nationals from 18 eligible countries can apply to join the Spanish armed forces

Applicants must hold a valid Spanish residence card , meet age limits between adulthood and 29, and have no criminal convictions

Citizens from Peru face an additional step not required of other nationalities before their application can proceed

Spain has opened military enlistment to foreign nationals from 18 eligible countries, with the Ministry of Defence setting out a detailed list of conditions that candidates must satisfy before they can join the Spanish armed forces.

The announcement confirms that holding an eligible nationality is only the first step. Prospective recruits must meet several additional requirements before their applications can be considered.

Spain’s armed forces accept nationals from 18 countries, subject to Spanish residence, age and clean-record rules. Image credit: Anadolu: Cunaplus_M.Faba/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Spain's military recruitment requirements

Candidates are required to hold a valid temporary or long-term residence card in Spain, or an eligible card as a family member of a European Union citizen. The documentation must permit the holder to work without restrictions and must remain valid at least until the date they are due to report to their assigned training centre.

On age, applicants must have reached the legal age of adulthood under the laws of their home country by the time they enlist, and must not have turned 30 by that date. A clean criminal record is also mandatory, with no convictions in Spain or in any previous country of residence for offences recognised under Spanish law.

Educational qualifications relevant to the specific military position being sought are required as well. Applicants who obtained their academic certificates outside Spain may need to have those credentials formally recognised as equivalent to the corresponding Spanish qualifications.

Additional condition for Peruvian applicants

Peruvian nationals face a requirement that does not apply to applicants from other eligible countries.

They must provide documentation confirming that the relevant Peruvian authorities have authorised their enlistment in the Spanish armed forces. Where that authorisation has not yet been granted, applicants may instead submit proof that they have formally applied for it.

The Ministry of Defence has directed interested foreign nationals to consult the official Tropa y Marinería recruitment website for full details on eligibility criteria, required documentation and the application process. Prospective applicants are advised to verify that their nationality, residency status and qualifications meet all applicable conditions before beginning the process.

Australia military lists requirements for foreigners to join

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that foreign military personnel now have a chance to serve in Australia's armed forces through the Australian Defence Force's Overseas Lateral Entry (OLE) programme.

The programme focuses on experienced military professionals from abroad, including those currently serving in their home countries' armed forces.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh