Nigerian actress Rita Dominic took to Facebook to mourn the passing of veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs

The actress described Olu Jacobs as a rare talent who helped shape the Nigerian film industry into what it is today

Rita Dominic reflected on her personal experience working alongside the screen legend and learning from him firsthand

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Olu Jacobs following his death, honouring him as a towering figure whose contributions to the Nigerian film industry will not be forgotten.

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic pays a heartfelt tribute to the late Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs. Image credit: Rita Dominic

Source: Facebook

Rita Dominic shared her message on Facebook on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, addressing the late actor affectionately as "dear, iconic and legendary Uncle Olu."

In her post, she praised him as "a great gift to our film industry," describing him as "an exceptional talent who inspired generations and played a remarkable role in building and shaping the industry we know today."

Rita Dominic on working with Olu Jacobs

Beyond celebrating his public legacy, Dominic spoke about what it meant to share the screen with him personally.

"I feel deeply grateful and privileged to have had the opportunity to work alongside you, learn from you, and experience your greatness firsthand," she wrote.

She also singled out the warmth and wisdom he brought to every interaction, adding:

"Your kindness, wisdom, and remarkable legacy will forever remain with me and with everyone whose life you touched."

The actress acknowledged the weight of his absence, writing that he had "left a huge void in our hearts," before finding some comfort in faith.

She closed her tribute with a prayer and a farewell:

"Rest peacefully, Uncle, until we meet again, never to part. Adieu, Uncle Olu."

Tributes pour in for Olu Jacobs

Dominic's tribute is one of many that have emerged from across the Nigerian entertainment industry since news of Olu Jacobs' passing broke.

The veteran actor built a decades-long career spanning film, television and theatre, earning a reputation as one of the most respected figures Nollywood has ever produced.

The Facebook post by Rita Dominic is below.

Fans react to Rita Dominic's tribute

Fans and followers also responded to Dominic's post with their own words of remembrance.

Anza Kpamkwase wrote:

"RIP legend... And some of His age mates alive are craving for the presidency instead of taking time to rest while waiting for the inevitable."

Eve Alie Mugabe said:

"Eii, my Father RIP king Jacobs 💀😢."

Philomena Idiku commented:

"RIP."

Makimzy Mic added:

"Keep resting, sir."

Emeka Ike shed tears over Olu Jacobs' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nollywood actor Emeka Ike’s emotional reaction to the death of veteran actor Olu Jacobs at 84. The widely circulated video shows Ike in visible distress as he reflects on not seeing Jacobs before his passing.

Olu Jacobs, known as “The Lion of Lufodo,” built a celebrated career across Nigerian cinema, British television and theatre. His death has prompted tributes from the entertainment industry, while debate continues over the filming and public sharing of Ike’s private grief.

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Source: YEN.com.gh