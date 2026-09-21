A resurfaced video shows Nollywood actor Pete Edochie opening up about the last time he saw Olu Jacobs before the veteran actor's death

Edochie disclosed that Jacobs broke down in tears during their final meeting, sparking an emotional moment between the two Nollywood legends

The Nigerian actor also addressed a longstanding claim about his professional relationship with Jacobs, firmly setting the record straight

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Pete Edochie has shared a deeply personal account of the final time he came face to face with his late colleague Olu Jacobs, offering fans a rare and moving glimpse into the bond the two Nollywood icons shared.

Pete Edochie recalls an emotional final encounter with Olu Jacobs before his death. Image credit: Olu Jacob, Pete Edochie

Source: Facebook

A video of Edochie speaking about the encounter resurfaced online on Saturday, September 19, 2026, drawing widespread attention in the wake of Jacobs' passing.

The footage, taken from an interview with Seun Oloketuyi TV, captures Edochie reflecting on a friendship that stretched back decades and was partly shaped by their shared childhood connections to northern Nigeria.

Pete Edochie and Olu Jacobs' last meeting

Pete Edochie described the circumstances of their final encounter with striking clarity. He had just stepped off a film location when he spotted Jacobs emerging from another set nearby.

The two men walked towards each other and met in the middle of the road.

What followed stayed with him. Jacobs looked directly at Edochie, eyes glistening, and said, "Our mates are gone." The words hit Edochie immediately.

Tears came to his own eyes, and the two men held each other in silence, processing the loss of colleagues who had passed before them.

For Edochie, the moment carried a weight beyond grief for others. It was also a quiet reckoning with their own place in time. He responded with a prayer, asking for continued life so both men could carry on as representatives of those they had outlived.

"May the good Lord keep us so that we can represent those who are not," Edochie said during the interview.

Edochie dismisses claims of disagreement with Jacobs

Beyond the tribute, Edochie used the interview to address a persistent rumour that had circulated about their professional relationship.

He had reportedly been accused of asking Igbo producers not to cast Olu Jacobs in the role of Igwe in films.

Edochie rejected the claim without hesitation, emphasising that despite their long careers overlapping across decades of Nollywood history, there was never a single moment of conflict between them.

"I have never disagreed with Olu for one day. No," he stated plainly.

The video has continued to draw emotional responses from fans and industry observers, many of whom have described it as one of the most heartfelt tributes to emerge following Jacobs' death.

The Facebook video of Pete Edochie is below.

Mercy Johnson pays tribute to Olu Jacobs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mercy Johnson’s emotional tribute to veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs following his death at age 84.

The actress recalled their time together on set and offered condolences to his wife, Joke Silva, and the rest of the family.

A 2024 prophecy by Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President has also resurfaced after Jacobs’ death was confirmed. His claim that the actor was physically alive but spiritually dead is drawing renewed attention from fans and colleagues.

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Source: YEN.com.gh