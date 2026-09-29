The UK government officially listed the four categories of relatives eligible under the Adult Dependent Relative visa route

Only parents, grandparents, children, and siblings of a British citizen or settled person in the UK qualify under the route

Meeting the relationship requirement alone is not enough; applicants must also prove a genuine long-term care need

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The UK government has confirmed the four qualifying relationships under its Adult Dependent Relative visa route, setting out strict criteria that determine which family members a sponsor can bring to Britain.

UK Adult Dependent Relative visa: 4 relatives who can qualify. Images for illustration purposes only. @andyburnham

Source: Getty Images

According to official UK government guidance, an applicant must fall into one of the following categories in relation to their sponsor: parent, grandparent, son or daughter, or brother or sister.

The official statement reads: "An applicant applying for entry clearance or permission to stay as an Adult Dependent Relative must be one of the following," followed by the four listed relationships.

Who does not Qualify under this visa route

The guidance makes clear that extended family members, including aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws, are not covered under this particular route, regardless of how dependent on the sponsor they may be or how urgent their care needs are.

What the Adult Dependent Relative Visa actually covers

The Adult Dependent Relative route is intended for close relatives who require long-term personal care because of a medical condition, disability, or age-related needs, and who cannot access that level of care in their home country.

Satisfying the relationship requirement is only one part of a multi-condition application. Applicants must also demonstrate a genuine and documented care need, meaning that simply being a parent, grandparent, child, or sibling of a British citizen or settled resident is not enough on its own to secure a visa under this category.

Both the nature of the relationship and the extent of the dependency must be clearly established for an application to be considered. The UK government's position signals that this route remains one of the more demanding pathways for family reunification, prioritising documented vulnerability over general familial ties.

Source: YEN.com.gh