The UAE government introduced a new entry pathway allowing citizens from select countries, including Kenya and South Africa, to obtain a 60-day visa

Eligible primary visa holders can sponsor immediate family members, including spouses, children, parents, and parents-in-law, under the scheme

Applicants must hold a valid visa or residency permit from specific countries, including the UK, US, EU, Australia, Canada, Japan, and others

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Kenya and South Africa are among a handful of countries whose citizens can now bring immediate family members into the United Arab Emirates for up to 60 days under a newly published entry scheme.

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) outlined the updated immigration framework on its official portal.

UAE lists 2 African countries whose citizens can get a special visa for 60 days. Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The arrangement targets ordinary passport holders from qualifying nations and creates a structured pathway for family visits to the Gulf state.

Who quaifies under the scheme?

Once a primary applicant secures entry under the scheme, they may sponsor a defined set of relatives for the same 60-day period.

Eligible dependents include spouses, children, parents, and parents-in-law.

The policy is designed to keep family units together during visits rather than requiring each member to secure independent visas.

Eligibility is not automatic for Kenyan and South African passport holders. To qualify, applicants must already hold a valid visa or residency permit from one of several recognised countries.

Acceptable documentation includes entry visas or residence permits issued by the United Kingdom, the United States, or any European Union member state.

Permits from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Korea are also recognised under the guidelines.

Kenya and South Africa are joined by Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines as African and Asian nations covered by the scheme.

Indian nationals are included under comparable rules, with the addition of a valid US Green Card as an accepted document.

Importantly, the pathway is limited to holders of ordinary travel documents.

Citizens travelling on diplomatic or official passports are excluded from this specific arrangement and must use separate immigration channels.

The UAE has positioned the measure as part of its broader effort to strengthen travel and trade connections across Africa and Asia, reinforcing its standing as a major international hub.

UAE opens Golden Visa eligibility checking website

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE has launched an online portal allowing foreigners anywhere in the world to check whether they qualify for its Golden Visa.

With this, applicants receive a renewable residence visa valid for either five or ten years. Holders are not required to have a national sponsor.

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Source: YEN.com.gh