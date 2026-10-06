The Omani government confirmed that passport holders from over 100 countries can enter the Sultanate without a visa for up to 14 days

Oman extended the visa-free exemption to three immediate family members, even if they hold a different nationality

The policy covers husbands, wives, and children travelling with a primary passport holder from an eligible country

Oman has confirmed that citizens from more than 100 countries and regions can enter the Sultanate without a visa for short stays of up to 14 days, as part of a broader push to grow international tourism.

The official guidance was published on the Omani government's entry visa portal, which outlines two separate categories of eligible nations.

Oman lists 3 family members who can enter the country without a visa for 14 days. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Travellers from either group can arrive in Oman without applying for a visa in advance, removing a significant layer of pre-travel administration.

3 Family members who qualify for the exemption

One of the more notable aspects of the policy is its extension to immediate family members who may not independently hold an eligible passport.

Oman has confirmed that the following three relatives of a qualifying primary traveller can enter under the same 14-day visa-free arrangement:

Husband

Wife

Children

This means a family travelling together can enter Oman without prior visa applications, so long as the lead traveller is a citizen of a qualifying country or region, regardless of the nationalities of the accompanying family members.

What this means for mixed-nationality families

The policy adjustment is particularly significant for mixed-nationality households, who previously faced the inconvenience of applying for individual visas on behalf of family members whose passports did not qualify. Under the updated arrangement, those hurdles are substantially reduced.

The move forms part of Oman's ongoing effort to make the country more welcoming to international visitors and to refine its entry procedures.

Prospective travellers are advised to verify their country's eligibility on the official Ministry of Foreign Affairs website before making any travel bookings.

Oman lists 3 sponsor-free residence categories

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Royal Oman Police had issued Decision No. 87/2026 on June 25, 2026, amending the country's Foreigners' Residence Law.

The new rules covered three categories of foreigners, including property buyers, real estate owners and licensed investors in Oman.

Foreign employees working with government entities in Oman also became eligible for residency under the updated regulations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh