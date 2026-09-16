The UAE has introduced an important visa-on-arrival update that could benefit travellers from a select group of countries

Eligible visitors can now access flexible visa options, but some key requirements still apply

The latest development also reveals a notable change for travellers from Africa

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The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expanded its visa-on-arrival scheme to include citizens of six countries, including two African nations.

The updated arrangement allows eligible travellers to obtain either a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival, depending on the applicable entry conditions.

UAE names countries whose citizens can get its 14-day and 60-day visas on arrival. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also outlined specific requirements that travellers must meet before they can benefit from the updated arrangement.

Countries eligible for UAE's visa-on-arrival policy

According to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citizens of the following six countries are covered by the updated visa-on-arrival arrangement:

Kenya

South Africa

Indonesia

Vietnam

Thailand

The Philippines

Kenya and South Africa are the only African countries included on the list, while the other four countries are in Asia.

The visa-on-arrival policy also extends to accompanying immediate family members of eligible travellers.

Requirements for travellers seeking visa on arrival

Travellers hoping to use the arrangement must hold a valid ordinary passport and have a valid residence permit or visa issued by one of the recognised countries or territories.

The qualifying residence permits or visas must be issued by:

United Kingdom

European Union member state

United States

Canada

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Travellers who meet the specified requirements can obtain the relevant visa upon arrival in the UAE rather than completing the process before travelling.

What the UAE visa update means for African travellers

The development is particularly relevant to Kenyan and South African passport holders who live or work in one of the approved countries.

Eligible travellers can use the visa-on-arrival arrangement at UAE entry points, subject to meeting the stated requirements.

However, the update does not apply to all African countries.

Citizens of countries such as Ghana, Nigeria and Egypt are not included in the six-country list and therefore remain subject to the applicable UAE entry-visa requirements.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the initiative forms part of the country's flexible entry and residency framework and is intended to facilitate travel and provide a smoother experience for visitors.

UAE publishes benefits of Golden Residency

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UAE government had outlined six major incentives for foreign nationals who held a Golden Residency permit.

Golden Residency holders received a renewable 10-year permit without the requirement for a local sponsor.

The scheme extended benefits to family members, domestic workers and eligible applicants living outside the UAE.

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Source: YEN.com.gh