Wicknell Chivayo's uncle announced that African heads of state are expected to attend the burial of two family members

The family planned to collect the bodies and bring them home to lie in state before the official Thursday funeral

The uncle urged Zimbabweans to mourn with dignity and set aside any controversy surrounding the family

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The family of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has begun finalising arrangements for the burial of two family members, with his uncle stepping forward to address the press and outline what is expected to be a high-profile farewell.

Wicknell Chivayo’s family prepares for the funeral as his uncle says African heads of state are expected and urges Zimbabweans to mourn peacefully. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo/FB

Source: UGC

Speaking publicly, the uncle confirmed that a burial site had already been identified at Glenforest cemetery.

Work to prepare the plot was set to be completed by the end of the day, with the only potential delay being an approaching storm that had been forecast.

Wicknell and wife to be laid in state

The family planned to collect the two bodies the following afternoon, with retrieval scheduled between 3 pm and 5 pm.

Once brought home, the bodies would lie in state overnight, allowing family members and close associates to pay their respects privately before the public proceedings.

The official funeral was set for Thursday, October 8, 2026. The procession to Glenforest was to depart around midnight, with the burial ceremony itself planned for 2 pm or 2:30 pm that afternoon.

The Instagram post below has the video of Wicknell Chivayo's uncle addressing the public.

Wicknell's funeral: African leaders among expected dignitaries

The uncle confirmed that sitting heads of state from across the continent had been invited.

He said the family was expecting dignitaries to begin arriving from that day onwards, signalling how prominent the occasion had become.

"There shall be some dignitaries and heads of state who shall come for this occasion, so we are expecting them from today onwards," he said.

He also used the moment to appeal to the Zimbabwean public, calling for composure and restraint throughout the mourning period.

"We shall, therefore, be looking forward to demonstrating to them that as Zimbabweans, we mourn in peace. We don't expect chaos and unnecessary criticism as we conduct ourselves in peace as children of Zimbabwe," he said.

The late Wicknell's uncle shares heartbreaking details about the Chivayo family. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Wicknell Chivayo’s uncle shares heartbreaking family details

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wicknell Chivayo's uncle Herbert stepped into a painful public role as the family's spokesperson following the Zimbabwean businessman's death in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026, sharing heartbreaking details about the family's grief and the uncertainty still surrounding burial arrangements.

Herbert confirmed that Chivayo was the only son in the family, a fact that has added to the weight of the loss for relatives scattered across the globe.

Most of Chivayo's sisters are based outside Zimbabwe and have been travelling back home in the days since the tragedy, with Herbert expressing hope that at least half would return by Sunday, October 4, 2026, before the family proceeds with any formal plans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh