Wicknell Chivayo's family began funeral planning after the businessman died in a helicopter crash on September 30 alongside his wife and three others

The family confirmed that remains were transferred to Doves Funeral Services pending forensic identification following the devastating crash

Chivayo's uncle shared that a final burial decision cannot be made until sisters living outside Zimbabwe return home

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Wicknell Chivayo's family has begun the difficult process of planning his funeral, days after the prominent Zimbabwean businessman perished in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026.

Wicknell Chivayo’s family begins funeral plans after his fatal helicopter crash, with burial awaiting forensic identification and his sisters’ return to Zimbabwe. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo

Source: UGC

He died alongside his wife and three other people while travelling back to Harare from his rural home.

His uncle, Herbert, stepped forward as the family's spokesperson, confirming that relatives had made their way to Marondera, where the crash occurred.

Forensic experts and aviation authorities have since wrapped up their preliminary work at the site.

Herbert explained that the nature of the crash made formal identification a critical first step.

"The deceased had their bodies [Expletive]. Therefore, they need to identify each to determine whose it is," he said, adding that a post-mortem had been scheduled at the Forensic Department.

The remains were transferred to Doves Funeral Services, where they will be held until identification and official clearance are complete.

Where Wicknell Chivayo will be mourned

The family chose to hold mourning proceedings at number 14 Stan Chat, the home of Chivayo's mother, rather than at his own residence.

Herbert noted that specific circumstances surrounding Chivayo's house informed this decision.

Mourners are welcome to visit, pay their respects, and take part in the customary proceedings.

Burial date and location still undecided

A firm burial date has not yet been set, largely because all of Chivayo's sisters are currently outside Zimbabwe.

Herbert made clear that the family will not move forward without them, expressing hope that at least half would be back by Sunday.

"We can't do this without them, so we have to make sure that we respect them as well," he said.

Both of Chivayo's biological parents are deceased, and Herbert, the youngest brother of Chivayo's late father, has taken on the responsibility of coordinating arrangements on behalf of the family.

Four possible burial sites are currently under consideration: Gandami, Rusha, Farm Number 513, and Glenforest.

No final decision will be made until the family has fully gathered.

Herbert also indicated that the family remains open to direction from government officials should authorities choose to play a role.

"We don't know if there is anything else to expect from the high authorities, but we will also be ready to follow whatever they would have planned," he added.

The Facebook post below shows Wicknell Chivayo’s uncle discussing his funeral arrangements.

Wicknell: Pilot's last words before helicopter crash surface

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a security aide attached to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo gave a harrowing account of the last radio transmissions made by a pilot before a helicopter crash that killed five people on September 30, 2026.

The aide, who was aboard a separate helicopter on the same return journey, said conditions in the sky deteriorated sharply while both aircraft were in the air.

The pilot carrying Chivayo suggested rerouting through Bromley to avoid the worsening weather.

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Source: YEN.com.gh