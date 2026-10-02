Herbert, the uncle of the late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, shared that Chivayo was the only son in his family

Chivayo's sisters, most of whom live abroad, have been flying back to Zimbabwe as the family begins funeral planning

A burial date and location remain undecided, with four possible sites under consideration and government involvement still possible

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Wicknell Chivayo's uncle Herbert has stepped into a painful public role as the family's spokesperson following the Zimbabwean businessman's death in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026, sharing heartbreaking details about the family's grief and the uncertainty still surrounding burial arrangements.

The late Wicknell's uncle shares heartbreaking details about the Chivayo family. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Herbert confirmed that Chivayo was the only son in the family, a fact that has added to the weight of the loss for relatives scattered across the globe.

Most of Chivayo's sisters are based outside Zimbabwe and have been travelling back home in the days since the tragedy, with Herbert expressing hope that at least half would return by Sunday, October 4, 2026, before the family proceeds with any formal plans.

"We can't do this without them, so we have to make sure that we respect them as well," Herbert said.

Chivayo died alongside his wife and three other individuals while flying back to Harare from his rural home.

The crash occurred near Marondera, and forensic experts and aviation authorities have since completed their preliminary work at the scene.

Wicknell's remains transferred to Doves Funeral Services

Herbert explained that formal identification of the deceased remains an essential step before arrangements can move forward.

The remains have been transferred to Doves Funeral Services and are being held pending identification and official clearance, with a post-mortem scheduled at the Forensic Department.

Both of Chivayo's biological parents have passed away, leaving Herbert, the youngest brother of Chivayo's late father, to coordinate proceedings on behalf of the wider family.

Wicknell's burial plans still taking shape

The family has chosen to hold mourning proceedings at number 14 Stan Chat, the home of Chivayo's mother, rather than at his personal residence.

Herbert cited specific circumstances relating to Chivayo's own home as the reason for this decision. Mourners are welcome to visit and pay their respects at that address.

As for the burial site, four locations are currently being considered: Gandami, Rusha, Farm Number 513, and Glenforest.

No final decision will be taken until the family has fully gathered.

Herbert also noted that the family remains open to guidance from government authorities, should officials choose to play a role in the proceedings.

"We don't know if there is anything else to expect from the high authorities, but we will also be ready to follow whatever they would have planned," he said.

The Facebook post below shows Wicknell Chivayo’s uncle discussing his funeral arrangements.

Sir Wicknell and William Ruto's controversial relationship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wicknell Chivayo, the flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman widely known as Sir Wicknell, had cultivated one of the more unusual cross-border relationships in East African political life before he died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, near Marondera, Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwean authorities confirmed that a helicopter carrying a prominent businessman, his wife, two other passengers and two pilots went down in Marondera Rural, with no survivors.

While officials had not publicly named the victims at the time of the initial announcement, Zimbabwean media subsequently identified Chivayo and his wife, Lucy "Lulu" Muteke, as among those killed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh