A male passenger aboard a Kenya Airways flight, according to reports, repeatedly attempted to open the aircraft's cabin door while in the air

Videos circulating on social media showed fellow travellers physically restraining the man after he became aggressive mid-flight

The passenger later died aboard the aircraft, with Kenya Airways saying it was coordinating with Nigerian authorities and the deceased's family

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A male passenger on a Kenya Airways flight died mid-air after allegedly making several attempts to open the aircraft's cabin door while the plane was airborne, with new video footage capturing the chaotic scenes that unfolded aboard the aircraft.

Kenya Airways says it is working with Nigerian authorities after a passenger died mid-flight following alleged attempts to open the cabin door while airborne. Image credit: Kenya Airways

Source: UGC

The Facebook videos shared by passengers on social media showed fellow travellers physically restraining the man after he allegedly became aggressive during the flight.

The footage showed multiple passengers appearing to hold him down as he struggled against them.

Passengers restrain man mid-flight

The exact circumstances that triggered the confrontation remain unclear.

It has not been independently established what prompted the passenger to allegedly try opening the cabin door, how many attempts he made, or whether cabin crew members participated in restraining him.

The situation turned tragic when the man reportedly died while still on board.

What caused his death has not been confirmed, and it remains unknown whether it was directly linked to the physical confrontation or whether he experienced a separate medical emergency.

Kenya Airways declined to identify the passenger, withholding his name, nationality and age.

The airline also did not name the specific flight involved, offer an explanation for the cause of death, or indicate whether the incident had any effect on other passengers on board.

In a statement, Kenya Airways said it was coordinating with the deceased's family, Nigerian authorities and aviation regulators, though it did not specify what form that support would take.

Paul Waiganjo resigns as Ruto's development adviser, citing Nyandarua's urgent needs, backs a one-term presidency and signals political ambitions in the 2027 race. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Kenyan presidential adviser resigns months after appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Paul Waiganjo, a gospel musician-turned-politician, stepped down from his role as presidential adviser on development matters on Friday, September 25, 2026, barely four months into the appointment.

President William Ruto had appointed Waiganjo to the position on May 28, 2026, placing him within the Office of Programmes and Special Projects at State House, Nairobi.

Waiganjo announced his decision at a press address, at 3 p.m.

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Source: YEN.com.gh