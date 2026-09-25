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Missing Kenyan Human Rights Activist Muteti Mulinge Found After 3 Days
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Missing Kenyan Human Rights Activist Muteti Mulinge Found After 3 Days

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Human rights activist Muteti Mulinge went missing on September 21 in Nairobi's central business district during protests
  • Lawyer and activist Hussein Khalid confirmed on Friday, September 24, that Mulinge had been located in the Lukenya area
  • Mulinge is currently receiving treatment at Sanel Hospital in Mlolongo after his ordeal left him disoriented and injured

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Kenyan human rights activist Muteti Mulinge has been found alive after disappearing for three days, with close allies confirming he is currently receiving medical care following a harrowing ordeal.

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Kenyan activist Muteti Mulinge found alive after disappearing during Nairobi protests; he is disoriented and injured, and receiving treatment in Mlolongo area. Image credit: @husskhalid/X
Source: UGC

Hussein Khalid, a lawyer, human rights activist and CEO of VOCAL Africa, broke the news on X on Friday, September 24, 2026, confirming that Mulinge had been located in the Lukenya area on the outskirts of Nairobi.

According to Khalid, Mulinge was abandoned in Lukenya at around 3 am.

He then walked a considerable distance before reaching a Shell petrol station, where a Good Samaritan lent him a phone to contact his brother.

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"Comrade Muteti Mulinge has been found. He was dumped last night around 3 am in the Lukenya area. He had to walk a long distance to a Shell petrol station where he got a good Samaritan who helped him with a phone to call his brother. He is disoriented, weak and injured. He is currently receiving treatment in the Sanel Hospital in the Mlolongo area. Family, friends and comrades are proceeding there," Khalid wrote.

The X post below provides photos of the moment Kenyan human rights activist Muteti Mulinge was found.

Mulinge's alleged abduction during Nairobi protests

Mulinge had been reported missing after he was allegedly abducted on 21 September in Nairobi's central business district.

His disappearance took place amid demonstrations calling for the release of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye.

His whereabouts remained unknown for several days, triggering growing alarm among fellow activists and human rights defenders across the country.

Read also

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Mulinge is currently being treated at Sanel Hospital in Mlolongo.

Khalid confirmed that family members, friends and fellow activists were making their way to the facility to be with him following news of his recovery.

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Circle phone trader Nana Yaw Kyere is reportedly found dead in Teshie days after going missing. Photo source: CDR Africa
Source: Twitter

Missing phone dealer found dead in Teshie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a mobile phone trader from the Circle area of Accra, Nana Yaw Kyere, widely known by his street names Dinero and Terry, has been found dead in Teshie under troubling circumstances.

A family member confirmed to CDR Africa that Kyere's body was discovered on the morning of Thursday, 24 September 2026, days after news of his disappearance broke.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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