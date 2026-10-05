GSA Suspends Pre-Shipment Inspection of Imported Used Vehicles in Ghana

The Ghana Standards Authority issued a public notice on October 5, announcing the suspension

GSA DG Prof. George Agyei signed the notice but offered no reason for the suspension

Vehicle importers and stakeholders must now await a new implementation date from the GSA

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has put on hold its planned pre-shipment inspection requirement for imported used vehicles, with no new date yet confirmed for when the policy will take effect.

Ghana’s GSA suspends pre-shipment inspections for imported used vehicles indefinitely; importers await a new implementation date, with no reason given. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The authority announced a public notice dated Monday, October 5, 2026, informing vehicle importers and other stakeholders that the inspection exercise had been suspended indefinitely.

"The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) wishes to inform vehicle importers and all stakeholders that the Pre-shipment Inspection exercise for imported used vehicles has been suspended," the notice read, adding that a new implementation date would be communicated in due course.

GSA gives no reason for suspension

The notice, signed by GSA Director-General Prof. George Agyei, did not state why the authority had chosen to suspend the inspection regime at this stage.

No timeline was attached to the suspension, leaving importers uncertain about when they may need to comply with the requirements.

What the suspension means for vehicle importers

For those in the business of importing used vehicles into Ghana, the suspension offers temporary relief from a regulatory requirement that would have added an additional layer of scrutiny to their consignments before shipping.

Under the original plan, vehicles would have been subject to inspection at the point of origin before being cleared for entry into the country.

Importers and other parties in the used vehicle trade will need to monitor further communications from the GSA before making any operational adjustments related to the inspection policy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh