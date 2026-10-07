Kenya Airways confirmed a passenger died aboard a flight travelling from Nairobi to Lagos on Tuesday, October 7, 2026

Cabin crew discovered the passenger unresponsive at around 21:20 hrs local Nigerian time and immediately began emergency procedures

Medical personnel were waiting on the tarmac at Murtala Muhammed International Airport when the aircraft landed

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A passenger on a Kenya Airways flight travelling from Nairobi to Lagos died on board the aircraft on Tuesday, shortly before it landed at its destination.

Kenya Airways confirms a passenger died aboard a Nairobi-Lagos flight. Image credit: Kenya Airways, Getty Images/MARCO LONGARI

Source: UGC

Kenya Airways issued a statement on Wednesday, October 7, confirming that cabin crew discovered the passenger unresponsive at approximately 21:20 hrs local Nigerian time, which was 23:20 hrs in Nairobi.

After finding the passenger in a critical condition, the crew immediately began first aid and activated the airline's emergency protocols.

The flight continued its descent and touched down at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 21:41 hrs, where medical personnel were already positioned on the tarmac in anticipation of the aircraft's arrival.

"Our crew administered first aid as per their training and followed all emergency procedures," the airline stated.

However, a further medical examination carried out after the plane landed yielded devastating news.

"Upon further examination, the medical personnel confirmed that the passenger had passed away," Kenya Airways said.

Kenya Airways' response to the tragic incident

The carrier withheld details about the passenger's identity, nationality, age, and the specific flight number.

No information was shared regarding the cause of death or whether the incident had any impact on fellow travellers on board.

Kenya Airways said it was working alongside the deceased's family, Nigerian authorities, and aviation regulators, though the airline did not elaborate on the precise nature of that coordination.

In its statement, the airline expressed condolences, saying:

"We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and apologise for any inconvenience this incident may have caused."

The carrier added that it was committed to handling the matter with sensitivity and would "uphold and respect the privacy and dignity of all involved."

The X post below contains Kenya Airways official statement.

Kenya confirms first Ebola case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kenya recorded its first confirmed case of Ebola after a Kenyan national who had been residing in the Democratic Republic of Congo for seven years died at an isolation facility in Nairobi late on Monday.

Health Minister Aden Duale shared that the patient had fallen ill approximately one month ago and received treatment at multiple hospitals in DR Congo before making the journey to Kenya.

The patient died at 23:30 local time (20:30 GMT) on Monday, and burial arrangements were scheduled for Tuesday in accordance with public health safety protocols.

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Source: YEN.com.gh